Reneé Rapp Reveals Harrowing Experience That Inspired “Snow Angel”

Reneé Rapp released her debut studio album, Snow Angel, on August 18. While a guest on the podcast On Purpose with Jay Shetty, Rapp revealed that the album’s title track is a meditation on a traumatic assault the singer experienced at the start of 2022.

“I had just gone through a breakup, and it was really tough. It was the first time I had ever been really in love with someone and then experienced a breakup,” Rapp told Jay Shetty. “I was living here in L.A., and I was hanging out in a new group of people, and they were partiers.”

“I really let my judgment go when it came to the people around me. We were all out, and it was just situation after situation where they were just not trustworthy, and then the next thing you knew I was face up, laying down in a bathroom stall in a hotel bar, just waking up [at] 5 in the morning, completely alone,” Rapp continued with her harrowing account. “I woke up, and I was just so confused, and I had blood on my pants, and I was really just, like, so caught off guard.”

“I was completely alone in a bathroom stall and I looked down at my phone and it was 5 in the morning, and I was like, ‘What happened?!'” Rapp added. “I kind of started to have to deal with everything that happened, and I was just crying, so upset, very confused and then resentful of those friends that I was with.”

Rapp realized what had happened, and that the friends she was with left her alone in the bar that horrific night. “I was drugged, and I had just been missing for seven hours. I stopped being friends with those people and stopped doing as much partying as I was doing,” Rapp stated. “I told my parents, told some of my friends. I explained it in a very matter-of-fact way, and they were all very concerned, and I didn’t even understand what was happening.”

Rapp later discussed how she decided to turn her pain into art by writing “Snow Angel” with Alexander 23. “I felt nothing at all until we had recorded the song, the whole thing was done, and I played it for a bunch of my friends and my manager, and everybody was like, ‘This is insane,'” Rapp revealed. “But for me, that whole year of my life was inherent resilience.”

Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for ELLE