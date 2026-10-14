Rhett Akins Gushes Over His “Very Special” Bond With Son Thomas Rhett as They Perform Together at His Grand Ole Opry Induction (Exclusive)

Rhett Akins’ biggest fan was on hand for the biggest night of his career. On Oct. 13, Akins became the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry, and his son, Thomas Rhett, was there to celebrate the moment.

Ahead of the show, Akins spoke to American Songwriter about his and his son’s country music careers.

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“We’ve been writing songs since he was five,” Akins said. “… He’s been coming on the road with me since he was a kid. I’ve been going on the road with him and writing songs with him… There’s not many father/son, father/daughter people that have written songs together, so I feel very special we get to do that.”

It’s a sentiment Akins reiterated during the show, when he introduced Rhett to the stage with a heartfelt speech.

“It’s one thing to write songs together when you’re a kid, but this is a real deal superstar I’m writing songs with at this point. This is as big as it comes,” he said. “I know he grew up around it, but he’s just way more talented than me. He sings better, writes better, plays better. He’s just everything.”

Thomas Rhett Praises Dad Rhett Akins

As soon as Rhett stepped onto the stage, he expressed similar feelings about his dad.

“This is arguably the coolest thing that I have done in my career and the coolest thing I will get to do, is get to help honor my daddy get inducted into the Grand Ole Opry,” he said. “I know that God gave me some talent and the ability to write songs and sing, but it it all came from from that man right there. It all came from him.”

“I remember being 7 years old asking dad if he’d write a song with me, and we’ve been writing songs ever since,” Rhett continued. “I think for a father and son to be able to write songs together is one thing, but then to have those songs make it onto a radio wave, and have those songs go No. 1, and have a lot of people know the words to it, it can only be God at that point.”

Rhett went on to note that he’s ” just so insanely proud” of his dad for achieving “his biggest dream” ever.

“I hope you’re soaking every single bit of this in, because this doesn’t happen to everybody, man,” he said. “You are in the 0.00001 percent of people that get to do this.”

Rhett Akins and Thomas Rhett Take the Stage

With that, Rhett began his three song set. He started things off with “Half of Me,” a 2022 song that he and his dad co-wrote.

Next, he played “Die a Happy Man.” While Akins wasn’t involved in the writing of that track, Rhett explained that his dad correctly predicted that the song would became a major hit for him.

Akins then returned to the stage to perform “What’s Your Country Song” alongside his son. The crowd ate up the father/son moment, and many audience members offered a standing ovation at the end of the number.

Rhett wasn’t the only star who stepped out to honor Akins’ induction. Jon Pardi, Jamey Johnson, Jason Aldean, and Luke Bryan also took the stage during the show.

“It means the world to me,” Akins told American Songwriter of the support he’d received. “I’m not a real flashy person. I like to get an award and go stand in the shadows… I’m trying to turn that [mindset]. I wanted to be about the Opry and about the people that got me here.”

“I told every one of them, ‘You’re my people. You’re the reason that I got here. We wrote the songs together, you recorded the songs, but if you don’t want to do this, you’re under no obligation. Don’t feel bad. Just say no, I can’t do it,’” he continued. “They all said yes.”

That, Akins said, is something for which he’s eternally grateful.

“Jason Aldean was in California last night. Luke Bryan was in Vegas last night. John Pardi has canceled his last six shows from being sick. Thomas Rhett just got off the road,” he said. “This is not something they want to do. You don’t want to come off the road and have to go play a gig, so for them to do this means everything to me. I owe them forever.”

Photo by Chris Hollo c/o the Grand Ole Opry



