Rihanna Shows Off Baby Bump While Wearing Savage X Fenty Lingerie

Rihanna is looking good! The soon-to-be mom of two showcased her fashion talent once more, this time showing off some of her line’s lingerie. The singer shared several images on her social media page, showing off her bump as she is entering her third trimester.

“New fav’s ….sheer x group dropping rn! head over to savageX.com,” she captioned her Instagram post. According to the Savage website, Rihanna is wearing the new Sheer X Demi Spacer Bra in the color red pink. The sets come in three different colors, red pink, black caviar, and terracotta pink.

Speaking with Elle about the new Savage X Fenty line, Rihanna stated she wanted to keep summer and comfort in mind when it came to creating a new design.

“I always like to bring a fresh take to lingerie in a way that feels authentic to Savage X Fenty, and Sheer X is the next phase of that,” Rihanna revealed to Elle. “It’s all about balance with this collection—supportive and sexy.”

This isn’t the first time Rihanna decides to showcase her baby bump in a daring outfit. Back in May, she shared several maternity shoot images, celebrating her first baby boy, Rza, who she shares with A$AP Rocky. Rza was born on May 13, 2022.

“In honor of my first pregnancy, embracing motherhood like a g, and the magic that this body made! Baby RZA… he in there not having a clue how nuts his mama is, or how obsessed he was bout to make me,” she said in her caption.

The “Diamonds” singer officially revealed she was pregnant with her second child during the Halftime Super Bowl Show, shocking fans left to right. While standing on a high floating stage, the singer wore a red jumpsuit that was slightly open, revealing her baby bump.

Buisness-wise, in June, it was announced that she had stepped down as CEO of Savage, but it was reported she would still be involved with the brand. Hillary Super, who was Anthropologie’s former CEO, stepped into the role, as Rihanna moved over to an Executive Chairman Position.

(Photo Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)