Mystery Revealed: Robert Plant Has Created a Led Zeppelin Mashup

Official details have been revealed about the recently reported mysterious Led Zeppelin-related studio project on which Robert Plant was working.

Plant has teamed up with producer Gavin Monaghan to create a track mashing up the Led Zeppelin classics “Whole Lotta Love” and “Kashmir” that will be played at the Wolverhampton Wolves soccer club’s home games as the teams walk onto the field before kickoff at Molineux Stadium.

Plant is a lifelong fan of Wolverhampton, who are officially called the Wanderers and also are known as the Old Gold. In addition, he’s been a vice president of the club since 2009.

The new “Whole Lotta Love”/“Kashmir” mix will get its public premiere this Saturday, May 11, when Wolverhampton takes on Crystal Palace at Molineux Stadium. Plant will be in attendance for the track’s debut.

Before Plant helped create the new mashup, Wolverhampton already had been playing “Kashmir” and other Led Zeppelin songs at matches for years.

Wolves Executive Thanks Plant for Creating the Track

“Having Robert as a member of the old gold pack is incredibly special,” said Wolves marketing executive Russell Jones in a statement. “[A]nd having now used ‘Kashmir’ for more than a year at Molineux, Robert was keen to help us move the sound on by mixing two of Led Zeppelin’s most iconic tracks.”

Jones added, “We’d like to thank both Robert and Gavin for their support and I hope that the new mix will get the stadium rocking ahead of the last game of the season.”

Watch a Behind-the-Scenes Clip of the Session

You can check out a video featuring footage of Plant and Monaghan working on the mix at the Wolves’ official YouTube channel and social media pages.

About Monaghan

The mix was created at Monaghan’s Magic Garden Studio in Wolverhampton. Monaghan twice won the Producer of the Year honor at the Birmingham Music Awards. His credits include working with Celine Dion and Grace Jones, as well as contributing music to the soundtracks of the TV series Peaky Blinders, the Twilight films, and Austin Powers.

Deleted Social Media Posts Initially Teased Info About the Track

News of Plant’s Led Zeppelin remix session was first teased in a series of now-deleted social media posts from Monaghan and his romantic partner and musical collaborator Antonella Gambotto-Burke, as well as from Magic Garden Studio engineer Liam Radburn.

Plant’s Upcoming Tour Plans

Meanwhile, Plant has a variety of upcoming 2024 tour dates on his schedule. First up, he’ll launch a U.S. headlining tour with acclaimed folk/bluegrass artist Alison Krauss that’s mapped out from June 6 to June 19.

Then, on June 21, Plant and Krauss will join Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour for a series of stateside performances running through July 7.

In late July, Plant will play a few U.K. shows with with his folk project Saving Grace. He then will team up with Krauss again for late-summer North American tour leg running from August 8 to September 21.

Plant and Saving Grave will hit the road once again in October for a series of show in Italy.

Tickets for Plant’s concerts are available now via various outlets, including StubHub.

