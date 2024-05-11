Is ‘Saturday Night Live’ New Tonight, April 11, 2024? Host and Musical Guest Details

Over the last few months, Saturday Night Live brought the laughs with several iconic hosts like Ryan Gosling, Kristen Wiig, and even Josh Brolin. Just a small taste of what SNL offered during season 49, there are only two episodes left for the season. While the cast members look ahead for some much-needed time off, fans are trying their best to soak in the last two episodes before Studio 8H turns off its lights. But before Jake Gyllenhaal takes the stage for the season finale, here are all the details about tonight’s episode, if it is new, and who is hosting.

For starters, there is a new episode of SNL tonight, and who better to host than former cast member Maya Rudolph? First appearing on SNL back in 2001, the actress was part of the regular lineup before she decided to leave in 2007. However, she has made numerous appearances since then. And given her perfect comedic timing, fans are sure to enjoy a trip to the past with Rudolph. In a promo for this weekend’s episode, cast members find Rudolph living in a closet, and according to the star – she never left.

Maya Rudolph Takes Over ‘Saturday Night Live’ With Special Musical Guest

That’s right, apparently, Rudolph decided to secretly live in Studio 8H for the last 17 years. Thankfully, she had her porridge to keep her company. As for the fans, they are already hyped for the show tonight as comments included, “Maya Rudolph is proof that SNL is like the Hotel California: You can check out anytime you like. But you can never leave!!!” Another person wrote, “What an icon! I can’t believe she filmed her roles in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, The Good Place AND Bridesmaids from that closet!” And one person added, “I love this cozy living with books and imaginary friend, crazy laughing with it hahaha. Love Maya Rudolph.”

Outside of Rudolph returning to SNL, she will be accompanied by the band Vampire Weekend. Just like the host, this isn’t the first time the band has appeared on SNL. Marking their fourth time on the show, tonight’s episode is a must-see. Don’t miss SNL tonight, airing live at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. And for those who might not have cable, they can watch episodes of SNL on Peacock.

