Carly Pearce Talks New Album ‘hummingbird,’ Says It’s “Worth The Wait”

Carly Pearce celebrated the impending release of her highly anticipated new album hummingbird recently with a private preview of a few of the songs in Nashville.

Pearce welcomed members of the media to Starstruck Entertainment. She proudly beamed in bedazzled denim as she shared the scope of her fourth album.

“I think it’s a side of me that’s yet to be seen, which makes me excited because it still feels like me,” Pearce said of hummingbird.

Pearce’s hummingbird includes 14 songs, 13 of which she co-wrote. She co-produced her album for the first time in her career. Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne helped, as they did on her last collection, “29.”

hummingbird is home to her current radio single “we don’t fight anymore.” The Chris Stapleton duet explores the indifference that comes with the death of a relationship.

hummingbird Will Be Available June 7

Pearce admitted she was nervous as she started to play songs no one had heard. “woman to woman,” which she wrote with Tofer Brown and Lauren Hungate, is for her female audience.

The singer wrote “fault line” with Nicolle Galyon, McAnally and Jordan Reynolds. The song is steeped in her classic country roots that go back to Carly Pearce’s childhood in Kentucky.

“When my grandparents figured out I loved country music, they bought me those decade country classics, and I had every decade,” she said. “My grandpa was like, ‘If you’re going to listen to this music, you need to know where it started.’ I wrote this song in spirit of one of those classic country duets, but it’s just me. It’s my idea of what their household was like. I’m taking you to the Grand Ole Opry.”

Poignant lyrics include “living in a fault line, and the fault is always mine.”

Pearce released “fault line” on May 10.

“fault line” is Inspired by Classic Country

“Some of my favorite songs were in the era of Tammy Wynette and George Jones,” Pearce said in a statement. “‘fault line’ is my take on writing one of those classic, ‘I’m gonna rip your head off’ country songs. The playful angst in this song makes it one of my favorite moments on the record.”

When she started her professional country music career, Pearce believed she was a purist. Later, she realized her first albums had elements of classic country but not a true throughline.

She also shared her foot-stomping single along “Truck On Fire” (co-written with Justin Ebach and Charles Kelley ) and her heartbreaker “Oklahoma, which she penned with Galyon, McAnally and Reynolds.

Following the success of “29,” Pearce is anxious to share her next chapter with the world.

“When I say I’ve put everything into this for the last few years, I feel like that’s why it’s taken me a while,” Pearce said. “I feel like it’s been worth the wait.”

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for CMT)