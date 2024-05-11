Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page Honors Steve Albini Following His Death, Talks Their “Strong Connection”

Having worked with hit bands like Nirvana, the Pixies, the Jesus Lizard, and the Breeders, Steve Albini was more than an audio engineer as he also performed with groups like Big Black and Shellac. Sadly, on May 7, news broke that Albini passed away at just 61 years old. Having had such an impact on the music industry over the years, many musicians and stars took a moment to honor his legacy. And one of those people was none other than Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page.

Videos by American Songwriter

With the news of Albini’s passing circulating online, Page decided to post a picture of the musician. He captioned the post, writing, “I was very sad to hear of Steve Albini’s passing this week. Robert and I worked with him in 1997 on our album ‘Walking into Clarksdale’ — a record I’m still really proud of.”

Besides working with Albini, Page explained how he shared a connection with the musician who had a love for music. “I had a strong connection with Steve, we all did on that album, and he came with such pedigree and experience as one of the world’s leading mixers and audio engineers. He loved working with analogue tape, in fact his own band was called Shellac. He was so passionate and knowledgable, really dedicated to the cause during our recording sessions at RAK and EMI Number Two Studio at Abbey Road.”

[RELATED: The Legendary Letter Steve Albini Sent to Nirvana That Spearheaded ‘In Utero’]

Jimmy Page Admits Steve Albini Left Behind A “Real Legacy”

Page ended his heartfelt message, once again – showcasing the wide range and impressive legacy Albini left behind. “Steve had worked with Nirvana on their third album and also with the likes of Pixies and Bush. He had an impressive CV and leaves a real legacy. RIP, Steve.”

Gaining over 14,000 likes, fans filled the comment section with love for not just Albini but Page as well. “I worked with Steve and one of his best stories was about you walking into the studio and going up to the tape machine. Unscrewed the cap on the tape reel, looked inside, and then said ‘you never know!?’. Apparently that used to be the studio hiding spot for drugs back in the day.” Another comment read, “Steve’s passing has hit many of my friends in music and music lovers alike. It is such a great loss for the underground music community, not just in Chicago. Such a Renaissance man.”

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame )