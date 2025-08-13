Riley Green Gives ‘Don’t Mind If I Do’ the Deluxe Treatment

On October 18, 2024, Riley Green released his third studio album with Don’t Mind If I Do. Featuring songs like “That’s a Mistake” and “Turnin’ Dirt”, the album was anything but a mistake as it also included collaborations with Luke Bryan and Ella Langley. Already finding chemistry with “You Look Like You Love Me”, the two singers collaborated on the title track. As for the charts, Don’t Mind If I Do landed No. 8 on the US Top Country Albums and No. 25 on the US Billboard 200. Thrilled over what he accomplished, it seemed Green was ready to release a deluxe version.

For fans of Green, they won’t have to wait long for the deluxe version of Don’t Mind If I Do, as the new album will release on August 29th. Including new songs “Bet They’re Biting”, “One to Willie”, “Make It Rain”, and “What Am I Supposed To Do Now”, the album will also feature more collaborations with Hannah McFarland and Randy Houser. The entire deluxe Don’t Mind If I Do album can be viewed below.

Although wanting to share his love for country music with the world, even Green was surprised by the stardom that followed him. “I’ve already been way more successful in music than I ever thought I would be. Playing the Grand Ole Opry, doing a benefit concert for Jacksonville State, playing Red Rocks on a sold-out tour—those things are incredible.” He continued, “As far as my real goals and aspirations, I’m so surprised by how far I’ve been able to come in this business that I’m pretty content.”

With Green not wanting to miss a single opportunity, he had no interest in slowing down just yet. “I just want to get as much out of it as I can. I know the opportunities I’ve been given, and that’s why I don’t take my foot off the gas.”

Riley Green’s Don’t Mind If I Do Deluxe Tracklist:

1. “That’s A Mistake”

2. “Change My Mind”

3. “Reel Problems (featuring Luke Bryan)”

4. “Turnin’ Dirt”

5. “Jesus Saves”

6. “Too Early To Drink”

7. “Pick A Place”

8. “Way Out Here”

9. “Waitin’ All Day”

10. “Chip Off The Ol’ Block”

11. “Alchohall Of Fame”

12. “Rather Be”

13. “Good Morning From Mexico”

14. “Torn”

15. “Damn Good Day To Leave”

16. “Looking Back On This”

17. “Don’t Mind If I Do (featuring Ella Langley)”

18. “Worst Way”

19. “Make It Rain”

20. “Cowboy As It Gets (featuring Randy Houser)”

21. “I Just Need You (featuring Hannah McFarland)”

22. “What Am I Supposed To Do Now”

23. “Bet They’re Biting”

24. “One To Willie”

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage)