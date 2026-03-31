Riley Green Set to Open Second Location of His Nashville Bar—Here’s Where

Riley Green fans have a big reason to celebrate. The country singer is set to open a second location of his Nashville bar, Duck Blind, this time in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

Videos by American Songwriter

Smoky Mountain Faith, Food & Fun first reported the new bar. Tennessee Shine Co., a moonshine company that has partnered with Green’s bar, later confirmed the validity of the rumor, per Visit My Smokies.

Per the outlet, Green’s second location will be placed above Tennessee Shine Co.’s Gatlinburg location. The distillery will continue to operate on the ground floor of the space, while Duck Blind will occupy the second and third levels.

At the new Duck Blind location, fans can expect to enjoy beer and music in an intimate setting. The model has worked well in the bar’s original location in the Midtown neighborhood of Nashville.

Gatlinburg is no stranger to country stars’ bars. Blake Shelton’s Ole Red has a location in the mountain town, as does Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar.

No other details about Green’s new bar were immediately available.

Riley Green Teases New Music

A new bar isn’t the only thing keeping Green busy as of late. The singer has had a massive year musically, and he doesn’t plan to slow down any time soon. In fact, in an interview with Holler, Green said that “it’s more the opposite.”

“Things are going really well, and I want to go write more songs,” he said. “I’ve got probably 17 to 20 songs right now that I’m ready to put on another record. It’s a really cool time to have so many eyes and ears on you. It’s certainly not pressure. It’s more just motivation to try something a little different.”

As for when fans will get to hear all of that new music, that answer is less clear. Ahead of his double No. 1 party in Nashville, Green told reporters about his dream timeline for release.

“If I could do whatever I want to do, I’d probably be in a studio, and have several songs recorded, and be looking at putting some of those songs out really, really soon. And then an album sometime this year,” he said. “That’s what I would do if I can make the schedule, but I don’t know if we’re doing that or not.”

Photo by Matei Horvath/FilmMagic