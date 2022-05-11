Riot Fest 2022 Announces Line-Up: My Chemical Romance, Misfits and Nine Inch Nails to Headline

Chicago’s Riot Fest has been the spot for punk rock since 2005. Their line-ups chock full of genre staples, along with some emo and rap for good measure, bring thousands of fans to Douglass Park every year.
This year’s line-up boasts the newly reunited My Chemical Romance, heavyweights Misfits, and Nine Inch Nails across the weekend.
Elsewhere on the billing is a wide breadth of artists with Alkaline Trio, Portugal the Man, Bleachers, Bauhaus, YungBlud, Ice Cube, and Sleater Kenney to name a few.
Emo superheroes Sunny Day Real Estate will stage their latest reunion at the fest, playing their first set in 12 years. Other reunion sets include Yellowcard, the Academy Us…, and Midtown. Other notable additions are Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Jeff Rosenstock, Descendents, Bad Religion, and Jimmy Eat World.
“I think this year’s lineup really speaks to who we are; it’s been a minute since we’ve gotten to curate a lineup like this,” said festival founder Mike Petryshyn of the current lineup. “I’m especially excited for what this is leading into: the stuff that’s happening in the next few weeks, and the years to come.”
The festival is slated for September 16 -18. Weekend-long passes start at $299.98. VIP passes include exclusive gate access, private restrooms, shaded lounges, and private bars. Find more information on tickets and pass options, HERE.
RIOT FEST 2022 FULL LINE-UP
Friday, September 16, 2022
My Chemical Romance
Alkaline Trio
Portugal. The Man
Bleachers
Descendents
Rocket from the Crypt
The Wonder Years
Placebo
Jeff Rosenstock
Anberlin
Less Than Jake
Lagwagon
Lucky Boys Confusion
Foxy Shazam
Boston Manor
Sincere Engineer
Pale Waves
Cloud Nothings
LS Dunes
carolesdaughter
Destroy Boys
AViVA
Bob Vylan
Holy Fawn
Algiers
Wargasm (UK)
Cliffdiver
Sitting On Stacy
Saturday, September 17, 202
The Original Misfits (Performing ‘Walk Among Us’)
Yellowcard
Bauhaus
Sunny Day Real Estate
Bad Religion
Yungblud
The Story So Far
The Front Bottoms
The Menzingers
Alexisonfire
Movements
jxdn
The Get Up Kids
Gwar
7 Seconds
Madball
FEAR
Bully
The Joy Formidable
Together Pangea
POORSTACY
Mannequin Pussy
War On Women
Charlotte Sands
Jake Hill
Bridge City Sinners
THICK
Skating Polly
No Trigger
Surfbort
Sunday, September 18, 2022
Nine Inch Nails
Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Ice Cube
Sleater-Kinney
Jimmy Eat World
The Academy Is…
Action Bronson
Lunachicks
The Maine
Midtown
PVRIS
Jawbox
Alice Glass
The Linda Lindas
Mom Jeans.
Real Friends
The Juliana Theory
Josh A
Renforshort
Joey Valence & Brae
Weathers
Kid Sistr
Save Face
The Bombpops
Treaty of Paris
Concrete Castles
Chastity
Moon Kissed
My Chemical Romance’s Gerard Way, May 2008 (GNA/Redferns)