Riot Fest 2022 Announces Line-Up: My Chemical Romance, Misfits and Nine Inch Nails to Headline

Chicago’s Riot Fest has been the spot for punk rock since 2005. Their line-ups chock full of genre staples, along with some emo and rap for good measure, bring thousands of fans to Douglass Park every year.

This year’s line-up boasts the newly reunited My Chemical Romance, heavyweights Misfits, and Nine Inch Nails across the weekend.

Elsewhere on the billing is a wide breadth of artists with Alkaline Trio, Portugal the Man, Bleachers, Bauhaus, YungBlud, Ice Cube, and Sleater Kenney to name a few.

Emo superheroes Sunny Day Real Estate will stage their latest reunion at the fest, playing their first set in 12 years. Other reunion sets include Yellowcard, the Academy Us…, and Midtown. Other notable additions are Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Jeff Rosenstock, Descendents, Bad Religion, and Jimmy Eat World.

“I think this year’s lineup really speaks to who we are; it’s been a minute since we’ve gotten to curate a lineup like this,” said festival founder Mike Petryshyn of the current lineup. “I’m especially excited for what this is leading into: the stuff that’s happening in the next few weeks, and the years to come.”

The festival is slated for September 16 -18. Weekend-long passes start at $299.98. VIP passes include exclusive gate access, private restrooms, shaded lounges, and private bars. Find more information on tickets and pass options, HERE.

RIOT FEST 2022 FULL LINE-UP

Friday, September 16, 2022

My Chemical Romance

Alkaline Trio

Portugal. The Man

Bleachers

Descendents

Rocket from the Crypt

The Wonder Years

Placebo

Jeff Rosenstock

Anberlin

Less Than Jake

Lagwagon

Lucky Boys Confusion

Foxy Shazam

Boston Manor

Sincere Engineer

Pale Waves

Cloud Nothings

LS Dunes

carolesdaughter

Destroy Boys

AViVA

Bob Vylan

Holy Fawn

Algiers

Wargasm (UK)

Cliffdiver

Sitting On Stacy

Saturday, September 17, 202

The Original Misfits (Performing ‘Walk Among Us’)

Yellowcard

Bauhaus

Sunny Day Real Estate

Bad Religion

Yungblud

The Story So Far

The Front Bottoms

The Menzingers

Alexisonfire

Movements

jxdn

The Get Up Kids

Gwar

7 Seconds

Madball

FEAR

Bully

The Joy Formidable

Together Pangea

POORSTACY

Mannequin Pussy

War On Women

Charlotte Sands

Jake Hill

Bridge City Sinners

THICK

Skating Polly

No Trigger

Surfbort

Sunday, September 18, 2022

Nine Inch Nails

Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Ice Cube

Sleater-Kinney

Jimmy Eat World

The Academy Is…

Action Bronson

Lunachicks

The Maine

Midtown

PVRIS

Jawbox

Alice Glass

The Linda Lindas

Mom Jeans.

Real Friends

The Juliana Theory

Josh A

Renforshort

Joey Valence & Brae

Weathers

Kid Sistr

Save Face

The Bombpops

Treaty of Paris

Concrete Castles

Chastity

Moon Kissed

My Chemical Romance’s Gerard Way, May 2008 (GNA/Redferns)