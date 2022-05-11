Halsey Gives Update on Their Health: “I Started Getting Really, Really, Really Sick”

Halsey’s fans are ride or die, and they’re worried about the singer’s health. After seeing them hospitalized and a TikTok video that “basically confirm[s] that [they’re] allergic to literally everything,” fans received an official statement from the artist.

Released via Instagram Stories, Halsey explained what is going on with their health.

“Obviously my health has changed a lot since I got pregnant and gave birth. I started getting really, really, really sick,” they said. For context, in July 2021, Halsey and their partner, Alev Aydin, welcomed son Ender into the world.

Later, the singer was hospitalized after she fell sick. They were diagnosed with “Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Sjogren’s syndrome, Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS), [and] POTS (postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome),” according to the Instagram update. While explaining her diagnosis, the singer was wearing a heart monitor.

“I’m still looking for the root cause of some of these things,” Halsey continued. “It could potentially be another type of auto-immune disease, and I’ve known about auto-immune issues for most of my life, especially having endometriosis. But it’s kind of been exacerbated since I had Ender.”

Despite this update, Halsey did not want to worry her fans and followers. In fact, they are still planning on putting on their Love and Power Tour.

“I’m really excited and confident that I’m going to be able to do it in a way that’s healthy, where I can perform my best for all of you. And honestly, I’m just so excited to be going on tour, because it just keeps my mind off of everything and it keeps my body healthy because I’m so active and doing cardio every day,” they said.

Halsey will kick off their tour on May 17 in West Palm Beach. Find more information and tickets for the tour HERE.

Photo by David Brendan Hall