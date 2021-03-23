Taylor Dee, a rising country artist from Texas died Sunday night (March 21), following a car accident. She was 33.

Shocked by the news, the Texas country community has come together to set up a GoFundMe account to cover Dee’s funeral expenses, and friend Amy Johnson has been sharing the artist’s funeral and memorial information.

“Taylor Dee was the real deal, a true talent with a heart and passion not only for her music but for people,” said Linda Wilson, president of the Texas Country Music Association, in a statement. “In every performance, her talent was evident, but more importantly she allowed her fans to know her heart. She will be missed tremendously.”

According to Euless Police Chief Mike Brown, Dee died while driving her 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer eastbound on the State Highway 183 toll lane before 10:30p.m. when she crashed into a barrier after missing a turn exiting Highway 360 by a split second. She was not wearing a seatbelt, but a male passenger, who was wearing one, and has not been identified, survived the accident with minor injuries.

Born Taylor Dawn Carroll, Dee released her debut album The Buzz in 2019 and gained immediate play on Texas radio stations. Producer Gary McGrath, who worked on Dee’s “Put a Bow On It,” said she was always trying to find the positive and surprised by how much she had accomplished.

Taylor Dee (l) with longtime collaborator Chad Roland

“She was always humbled by anyone who wanted to help her,” said McGrath. “She is now immortal, recorded, filmed and photographed in ways that will continue to live on and show her passion, sense of humor, love for her friends and voice. For all who miss her, all you have to do is listen to her music and she will be in your ears, heart and soul.”

Longtime collaborator and friend, Chad Roland, a Nashville songwriter for Melody Roundup BMI and Rex Benson Music Los Angeles, is still in shock. “I first met Taylor in October 2018, but it felt as if we knew each other many lifetimes,” said Roldan in a statement. “Since then we have played music, laughed, shared stories and a few secrets, wrote, cried, toured, prayed and fought. Needless to say we were close. We genuinely loved each other, and we hoped that love spilled into the music.”

Roland added, “Truly, the music world has no idea what kind of loss they have suffered.” Roland said.

Dee is survived by her two young children, son Vayden and daughter River.