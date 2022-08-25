Rita Wilson Announces Album of Superstar Duets—“I Wanted to Honor Where I Came From with Songs From the Seventies”

Rita Wilson is in good company on her new album, Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.

The singer recently announced her fifth studio album, a collection of timeless songs featuring an entourage of iconic artists.

The album sees ’70s standards meticulously arranged on duets with some of the greatest male vocalists pop, country, and rock have ever known. Alongside musical giants like Willie Nelson, Smokey Robinson, Jackson Browne, and so many more, Wilson revisits the songs that made her fall in love with music.

“I wanted to honor where I came from with songs from the Seventies,” Wilson explains, “It was really about showing enormous appreciation for the songwriting of that period—how these songs are still relevant even though they’re fifty years old.”

A tribute to the melodies and stories that defined a generation, the genre-spanning tack list of Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets features inspired renditions of iconic songs from Paul Simon’s classic “Slip Sliding’ Away” to Roberta Flack and Donny Hathaway’s moving hit “Where is the Love.”

The project was something Wilson had been considering for a while. When live music came to a halt during the pandemic, the idea became reality. Hoping musicians spending time off the road would be longing to make music, Wilson said that’s exactly what happened. “It all fell together incredibly smoothly,” she says.

Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets was co-produced by Wilson and Grammy Award-winning producer Matt Rollings. The album is set to be released on September 27 and can be pre-ordered HERE.

TRACK LIST:

1. “Crazy Love” with Keith Urban

2. “Where Is The Love?” with Smokey Robinson

3. “Slip Slidin’ Away” with Willie Nelson

4. “Let It Be Me” with Jackson Browne

5. “Massachusetts” with Leslie Odom Jr.

6. “Fire” with Elvis Costello

7. “If” with Tim McGraw

8. “I’ll Be There” with Jimmie Allen

9. “Without You” with Vince Gill

10. “Songbird” with Josh Groban

