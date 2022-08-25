3 New Songs to Listen to Today: Big Pooh, Dropkick Murphys and The National

Music can make your day.

One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living.

We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs.

To that end, we wanted to share three new works of music to brighten your day and share the good word of composition. So, with that in mind, here are three songs for you today.

1. “Dreaming In Color” by Big Pooh

One-half of the acclaimed rap duo Big Brother, Big Pooh released his latest solo album on Monday (August 22), and to celebrate the achievement, we thought we’d share the opening track from the LP, “Dreaming In Color.” Here, we are shown the emotional, and dramatic skill of the emcee, and the song opens the door to Big Pooh’s heart. Check it out below.

2. “Ten Times More” by Dropkick Murphys

The rambunctious band released its latest single this week, “Ten Times More.” It’s as much a work chant as a new hit single and, in this way, propels and moves the listener to get up and do more. In fact, ten times more. Check out the new rollicking tune from the band below. It also heralds a new album, This Machine Still Kills Fascists, out Sep 30.

3. “Weird Goodbyes” by The National (feat. Bon Iver)

Music powers unite! The National has teamed up with Bon Iver for the new single “Weird Goodbyes.” The mellow song showcases the nonchalant brilliance of both artists. It’s soft and piercing like a thought. Check out the new collaboration below.

Photo Credit: Graham MacIndoe/Grand Stand PR