Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper Announce 2024 Freaks On Parade Tour, Featuring Ministry and Filter

Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper are teaming up for another year of their Freaks On Parade Tour, traveling to 21 cities across the U.S. They’ll be joined by Al Jourgensen’s band Ministry and the band Filter led by Richard Patrick. Tickets can be purchased via StubHub. Ministry is currently on tour through April with Gary Numan and Front Line Assembly. Tickets can be purchased here. Filter will also be headed to the U.K., Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand on their own headlining tour, with tickets available here.

The Freaks On Parade Tour kicks off on August 20th in Albuquerque, New Mexico. It will travel across the U.S. before concluding on September 18 in Fort Worth, Texas. Ministry and Filter will join Zombie and Cooper on all dates of the tour. Ticket presale starts today, January 30, with general sale beginning on Friday, February 2.

Aug. 20 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Aug. 22 – West Valley City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 24 – Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena ^^

Aug. 25 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Aug. 27 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Summerfest Grounds

Aug. 28 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Aug. 30 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Aug. 31 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Sep. 01 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sep. 03 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Sep. 04 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

Sep. 06 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Sep. 07 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Sep. 08 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Sep. 10 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Sep. 11 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Sep. 12 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sep. 14 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sep. 15 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sep. 17 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Sep. 18 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Rob Zombie recently posted about the tour on social media. His most recent post announced that Blasko—AKA Rob Nicholson—was returning to the band on bass. “After 18 years I am thrilled to announce that BLASKO has returned!” Zombie wrote in the caption on Instagram. “The original 4 string Zombie monster is back. Get ready for a crazy summer of mayhem.”

Alice Cooper said of the tour, “The Rob Zombie and Alice together, that’ll be the show that’ll be fun to watch,” according to a report from Vermillion County First. “Rob’s like my little brother. I can’t wait to do that. We have a lot of fun doing those shows, straight up our own shows and both bands are both really great bands.”

Zombie once said he “always wanted to be like Alice Cooper,” according to a Men’s Health interview from 2005, and now here he is touring with Cooper again. The pair launched Freaks On Parade last year, and before that they toured together in 2010. It’s a show that shock rock fans won’t want to miss, so grab tickets while you can.

Featured Images by Ethan Miller/Getty Images, Kevin Winter/Getty Images

