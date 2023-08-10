Alice Cooper Still Loves the Pomp of Performance on “Welcome to the Show”

Alright band / Put your hands in / Top hat / Clean / House lights / Intro tape / It’s time says Alice Cooper in his new single, “Welcome to the Show.” Off his forthcoming album, Road, out August 25, the fast-paced rocker channels his Billion Dollar Babies grand opening, “Hello Hooray” (Let the show begin / I’ve been ready), and proves that Cooper is still enthralled by the ceremony of performance.

“’Welcome to the Show’ is just that: Telling the audience here it is,” said Cooper in a statement. “The show is ready to go, and we are fully loaded. Here it comes.”

Your painted faces make me smile / You know the act, you know the dream / You know exactly when to scream chants Cooper on “Welcome to the Show,” which follows his previous Road singles “White Line Frankenstein“—inspired by a character created by Cooper and his band — and his anthemic “I’m Alice.”

Produced by Bob Ezrin, the 13 tracks of Road were recorded live by Cooper’s touring band— guitarists Nita Strauss, Tommy Henriksen, and Ryan Roxie, bassist Chuck Garric, and drummer Glen Sobel.

“For Road I wanted the band to be involved in the foundation of all the songs,” said Cooper in a statement. “I only see these guys when we’re on the road. So, I wanted them to be as tight as they are for the show but on all new material. When you have a band this good, I believe in showing it off, and this is my way of doing so.”

Cooper is currently playing a brief run of dates opening for Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard and recently revealed an extension of his 2023 North America tour, which will be broken into different themed nights. Cooper has two new sets of shows, including “An Evening With,” on October 3-23 and “Halloween Hootenanny” on October 25, 26, and 28, all co-headlined with Rob Zombie.

Photo: Didier Messens/Redferns