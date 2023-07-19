Alice Cooper Reveals “Frankenstein” Song with Tom Morello, Dates with Rob Zombie

More than 30 years since Alice Cooper released his Zodiac Mindwarp and the Love Reaction cover “Feed My Frankenstein,” he’s circled around the theme of Mary Shelley’s creature experiment, in a new form, on “White Line Frankenstein.”
Off Cooper’s 22nd album, Road, out August 25, “White Line Frankenstein” is driven by its anthemic chant They call me White Line Frankenstein, backed by Tom Morello on guitar, and was inspired by a character created by Cooper and his band.
“White Line Frankenstein is a monster that we created,” said Cooper in a statement. “It’s a truck driver who’s been out there a long time. He’s the king of the road. He doesn’t live in a house. He lives in that truck.” Cooper added, “In the song, this surreal tough guy is driving on white lines for his whole life. So, ‘White Line Frankenstein’ would be his CB handle. It’s monstrous and definitely a stage song.”
Produced by Bob Ezrin, the 13 tracks of Road were recorded live by Cooper’s touring band — guitarists Nita Strauss, Tommy Henriksen, and Ryan Roxie, bassist Chuck Garric, and drummer Glen Sobel.
“In the past, the show got reviewed before the music did,” said Alice. “We had hit, No. 1 albums, but it was always about what we did on stage. For ‘Road’, I wanted the band to be involved in the foundation of all the songs. I only see these guys when we’re on the road. So, I wanted them to be as tight as they are for the show but on all new material. That’s what we did for this record. When you have a band this good, I believe in showing it off, and this is my way of doing so.”
In addition to the album, Cooper revealed an extension of his 2023 North America tour broken into different themed nights. Cooper has two new sets of shows, including “An Evening With,” on October 3-23 and “Halloween Hootenanny” on October 25, 26 and 28, all co-headlined with Rob Zombie.
Cooper is also playing six dates with Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard, along with his own “Evening With” shows, August 5-22, along with a “Freaks on Parade” tour with Rob Zombie August 24-Sept. 24.
Road Track List:
1. “I’m Alice”
2. “Welcome To The Show”
3. “All Over The World”
4. “Dead Don’t Dance”
5. “Go Away”
6. “White Line Frankenstein”
7. “Big Boots”
8. “Rules Of The Road”
9. “The Big Goodbye”
10. “Road Rats Forever”
11. “Baby Please Don’t Go”
12. “100 More Miles”
13. “Magic Bus”
Alice Cooper 2023 North America Tour Dates:
Aug. 05 – Syracuse, NY – JMA Wireless Dome
Aug. 06 – Johnston, PA – 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial
Aug. 08 – Columbus, OH – Ohio Stadium
Aug. 10 – Madison, WI – Overture Center for the Arts
Aug. 11 – Fargo, ND – Fargodome
Aug. 13 – Omaha, NE – Charles Schwab Field Omaha
Aug. 15 – Springfield, MO – Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts
Aug. 16 – Tulsa, OK – Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium
Aug. 18 – El Paso, TX – Sun Bowl Stadium
Aug. 19 – Midland, TX – Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center
Aug. 20 – Lubbock, TX – Buddy Holly Hall
Aug. 22 – San Antonio, TX -Tobin Center
Aug. 24 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
Aug. 26 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 27 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Aug. 29 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park @ Walnut Creek
Aug. 30 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre
Sep. 01 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sep. 02 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena
Sep. 05 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Amphitheatre
Sep. 06 – Toronto ON – Budweiser Stage
Sep. 08 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion @ Montage Mountain
Sep. 09 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health Theatre @ Jones Beach
Sep. 10 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre
Sep. 12 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Sep. 13 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend
Sep. 15 – Bonner, Springs KS – Azura Amphitheatre
Sep. 16 – Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddler’s Green
Sep. 19 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheatre
Sep. 20 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
Sep. 22 – Concord, CA – Pavilion
Sep. 23 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
Sep. 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Oct. 04 – St Augustine, FL – Amphitheatre
Oct. 05 – Wilmington NC – Wilson Center @ Cape Fear College
Oct. 07 – Evansville, IN – Aiken Theatre In The Centre
Oct. 08 – Wheeling, WV -WesBanco Arena
Oct. 10 – Troy, OH – Hobart Arena
Oct. 11 – Wabash, IN – Honeywell Center
Oct. 13 – Paducah, KY – Luther F Carson Four Rivers Center
Oct. 14 – N Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena
Oct. 15 – Lafayette, LA – Heymannn Performing Arts Center
Oct. 17 – Enid, OK – Stride Bank Center
Oct. 19 – Colorado Springs, CO – Pikes Peak Center
Oct. 20 – Rio Rancho, NM – Events Center
Oct. 21 – Tucson, AZ – AVA Amphitheatre
Oct. 23 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre
Oct. 25 – Highland, CA – Yaamava Theater
Oct. 26 – Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort
Oct. 28 – Las Vegas, NV – Bakkt Theatre
Photo: Jenny Risher / Courtesy of Grandstand Media