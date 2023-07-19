Alice Cooper Reveals “Frankenstein” Song with Tom Morello, Dates with Rob Zombie

More than 30 years since Alice Cooper released his Zodiac Mindwarp and the Love Reaction cover “Feed My Frankenstein,” he’s circled around the theme of Mary Shelley’s creature experiment, in a new form, on “White Line Frankenstein.”

Off Cooper’s 22nd album, Road, out August 25, “White Line Frankenstein” is driven by its anthemic chant They call me White Line Frankenstein, backed by Tom Morello on guitar, and was inspired by a character created by Cooper and his band.

“White Line Frankenstein is a monster that we created,” said Cooper in a statement. “It’s a truck driver who’s been out there a long time. He’s the king of the road. He doesn’t live in a house. He lives in that truck.” Cooper added, “In the song, this surreal tough guy is driving on white lines for his whole life. So, ‘White Line Frankenstein’ would be his CB handle. It’s monstrous and definitely a stage song.”

Produced by Bob Ezrin, the 13 tracks of Road were recorded live by Cooper’s touring band — guitarists Nita Strauss, Tommy Henriksen, and Ryan Roxie, bassist Chuck Garric, and drummer Glen Sobel.

“In the past, the show got reviewed before the music did,” said Alice. “We had hit, No. 1 albums, but it was always about what we did on stage. For ‘Road’, I wanted the band to be involved in the foundation of all the songs. I only see these guys when we’re on the road. So, I wanted them to be as tight as they are for the show but on all new material. That’s what we did for this record. When you have a band this good, I believe in showing it off, and this is my way of doing so.”

In addition to the album, Cooper revealed an extension of his 2023 North America tour broken into different themed nights. Cooper has two new sets of shows, including “An Evening With,” on October 3-23 and “Halloween Hootenanny” on October 25, 26 and 28, all co-headlined with Rob Zombie.

Cooper is also playing six dates with Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard, along with his own “Evening With” shows, August 5-22, along with a “Freaks on Parade” tour with Rob Zombie August 24-Sept. 24.

Road Track List:

1. “I’m Alice”

2. “Welcome To The Show”

3. “All Over The World”

4. “Dead Don’t Dance”

5. “Go Away”

6. “White Line Frankenstein”

7. “Big Boots”

8. “Rules Of The Road”

9. “The Big Goodbye”

10. “Road Rats Forever”

11. “Baby Please Don’t Go”

12. “100 More Miles”

13. “Magic Bus”

Alice Cooper 2023 North America Tour Dates:

Aug. 05 – Syracuse, NY – JMA Wireless Dome

Aug. 06 – Johnston, PA – 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial

Aug. 08 – Columbus, OH – Ohio Stadium

Aug. 10 – Madison, WI – Overture Center for the Arts

Aug. 11 – Fargo, ND – Fargodome

Aug. 13 – Omaha, NE – Charles Schwab Field Omaha

Aug. 15 – Springfield, MO – Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts

Aug. 16 – Tulsa, OK – Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium

Aug. 18 – El Paso, TX – Sun Bowl Stadium

Aug. 19 – Midland, TX – Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center

Aug. 20 – Lubbock, TX – Buddy Holly Hall

Aug. 22 – San Antonio, TX -Tobin Center

Aug. 24 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 26 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 27 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Aug. 29 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park @ Walnut Creek

Aug. 30 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre

Sep. 01 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sep. 02 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena

Sep. 05 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Amphitheatre

Sep. 06 – Toronto ON – Budweiser Stage

Sep. 08 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion @ Montage Mountain

Sep. 09 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health Theatre @ Jones Beach

Sep. 10 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

Sep. 12 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Sep. 13 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend

Sep. 15 – Bonner, Springs KS – Azura Amphitheatre

Sep. 16 – Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddler’s Green

Sep. 19 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheatre

Sep. 20 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Sep. 22 – Concord, CA – Pavilion

Sep. 23 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

Sep. 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Oct. 04 – St Augustine, FL – Amphitheatre

Oct. 05 – Wilmington NC – Wilson Center @ Cape Fear College

Oct. 07 – Evansville, IN – Aiken Theatre In The Centre

Oct. 08 – Wheeling, WV -WesBanco Arena

Oct. 10 – Troy, OH – Hobart Arena

Oct. 11 – Wabash, IN – Honeywell Center

Oct. 13 – Paducah, KY – Luther F Carson Four Rivers Center

Oct. 14 – N Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena

Oct. 15 – Lafayette, LA – Heymannn Performing Arts Center

Oct. 17 – Enid, OK – Stride Bank Center

Oct. 19 – Colorado Springs, CO – Pikes Peak Center

Oct. 20 – Rio Rancho, NM – Events Center

Oct. 21 – Tucson, AZ – AVA Amphitheatre

Oct. 23 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Oct. 25 – Highland, CA – Yaamava Theater

Oct. 26 – Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort

Oct. 28 – Las Vegas, NV – Bakkt Theatre

Photo: Jenny Risher / Courtesy of Grandstand Media