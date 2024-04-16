Alice Cooper Announces Summer Tour in 2024

Veteran shock-rocker Alice Cooper announced his co-headlining tour with Rob Zombie a while back, but that tour (with Ministry and Filter) was simply not enough for the tour-happy legend. The “Poison” singer just announced another solo tour slated to start before his run with Zombie! The Too Close For Comfort Tour will hit 12 dates across the United States in July and August. No opening acts have been announced.

Videos by American Songwriter

The Alice Cooper 2024 Tour will kick off on July 30 in Niagara Falls, New York at Fallsview Casino Resort. Unless Cooper adds more dates, the tour should end on August 17 in Tucson, Arizona at Casino De Sol’s AVA Amphitheater.

Tickets are available for presale via Cooper’s website with the code “SICKTHINGS”. There are also a few different VIP and premium package presale events going down over at Ticketmaster.

General on-sale for the new tour dates will start on April 19 at 10:00 am local. If your tour date sells out, pop over to Stubhub to see what’s available. You might just get lucky.

Get your tickets ASAP to see Alice Cooper live in the US, before they sell out!

July 30 – Niagara Falls, NY – Fallsview Casino Resort (NEW!)

July 31 – Albany, NY – Palace Theatre (NEW!)

August 2 – Kalamazoo, MI – Wings Event Center (NEW!)

August 4 – Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center (NEW!)

August 6 – Huber Heights, OH – Rose Music Center at The Heights (NEW!)

August 7 – Rockford, IL – BMO Harris Bank Center (NEW!)

August 10 – Tulsa, OK – River Spirit Casino and Resort (NEW!)

August 11 – Park City, KS – Hartman Arena (NEW!)

August 13 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom (NEW!)

August 15 – Valley Center, CA – Harrah’s Rincon Pavilion (NEW!)

August 16 – Costa Mesa, CA – Pacific Amphitheater (NEW!)

August 17 – Tucson, AZ – Casino De Sol – AVA Amphitheater (NEW!)

August 20 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater (with Rob Zombie, Ministry, Filter)

August 22 – West Valley City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre (with Rob Zombie, Ministry, Filter)

August 24 – Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena (with Rob Zombie, Ministry, Filter)

August 25 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center (with Rob Zombie, Ministry, Filter)

August 27 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Summerfest Grounds (with Rob Zombie, Ministry, Filter)

August 28 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center (with Rob Zombie, Ministry, Filter)

August 30 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre (with Rob Zombie, Ministry, Filter)

August 31 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center (with Rob Zombie, Ministry, Filter)

September 1 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre (with Rob Zombie, Ministry, Filter)

September 3 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake (with Rob Zombie, Ministry, Filter)

September 4 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview (with Rob Zombie, Ministry, Filter)

September 6 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center (with Rob Zombie, Ministry, Filter)

September 7 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center (with Rob Zombie, Ministry, Filter)

September 8 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (with Rob Zombie, Ministry, Filter)

September 10 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live (with Rob Zombie, Ministry, Filter)

September 11 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion (with Rob Zombie, Ministry, Filter)

September 12 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre (with Rob Zombie, Ministry, Filter)

September 14 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater (with Rob Zombie, Ministry, Filter)

September 15 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion (with Rob Zombie, Ministry, Filter)

September 17 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP (with Rob Zombie, Ministry, Filter)

September 18 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena (with Rob Zombie, Ministry, Filter)

Photo by Bryan Steffy

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.