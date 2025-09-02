Watch Green Day Perform a ‘Nimrod’ Fan-Favorite for the First Time in Nearly 30 Years

Green Day dug deep into their song catalogue at their recent show. During the Santiago, Chile, stop of their The Saviors Tour, the Billie Joe Armstrong-fronted band played “Haushinka” for the first time in nearly three decades.

The song appeared on the group’s album Nimrod. The LP came out in 1997, the same year that the band last performed the track in question.

Green Day shared footage of the special moment on Instagram, writing, “From Berkeley to Santiago… Haushinka lives !!! First time playing this one since ‘97 🤯🤯 Thank YOU Chile.”

Per NME, Green Day’s set list also included tracks such as “American Idiot,” “Boulevard Of Broken Dreams,” “Welcome to Paradise,” and “Jesus Of Suburbia.”

Green Day has been on their current tour for more than a year. It kicked off in Spain back in May 2024, and is scheduled to run through Sept. 30 when the guys play San Bernardino, California.

Green Day’s Impressive Career

Armstrong, along with bassist and backing vocalist Mike Dirnt and drummer Tré Cool, released Green Day’s major labor debut, Dookie, in 1994.

Since then, Green Day has sold more than 75 million records across 14 albums, and won five GRAMMY Awards, been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“Trends come and go. For us, we always wanted to write songs that sounded like we recorded them yesterday,” Armstrong told Variety in May. “The key is always to write good songs. I think we’ve accomplished that.”

As for how they’ve had such staying power, Armstrong told the outlet that it all comes down to his friendship with his bandmates.

“When I approach Mike and Tré, I have so much respect for them. I know their nuances; I know their quirks. We know everything about each other. So I think it’s allowing each other space but also maintaining a friendship,” he said. “… For us, it’s about keeping the integrity of our relationships together as much as making the music.”

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella