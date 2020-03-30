Americana pioneer, Robert Earl Keen, releases an exclusive interview with Mandolin Orange in a new episode of Americana Podcast: The 51st State.

Recorded on the grounds of Kentucky’s legendary Keeneland during Railbird Festival, this episode features Mandolin Orange’s Andrew Marlin and Emily Frantz. The North Carolina duo discuss the band’s origin, the evolution not only in their more conscious songwriting but also in their sound. A central theme throughout the episode, and the duo’s overall musical catalog, focuses on sentimental and sad music.

Emily Frantz of Mandolin Orange laughs as she says, “It would probably be false to say that we have ever released a happy record.” Garnering tens of millions of streams on Spotify, and selling-out concerts nationwide, it would appear that their steady solemn music hits home with listeners.



The episode is perfectly framed with a quote from Nick Hornby in the introduction, “Sentimental music has this great way of taking you back somewhere at the same time that it takes you forward, so you feel nostalgic and hopeful all at the same time.”



Americana Podcast is dedicated to sharing and expanding on the Americana’s roots, reach, and definition. Each episode is told from the point of view of the musicians that have dedicated their lives to the genre. The critically acclaimed podcast features live recordings from several festivals and is in the top 5 music interviews on Apple Podcasts.



Listen to the full episode on Americanapodcast.com. The second season is now live with new episodes released monthly. Full of music, laughs, and insights, this podcast is a can’t-miss for music lovers.