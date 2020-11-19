Robert Earl Keen will premiere Western Chill, his first new music since 2015, this weekend in a pay-per-view concert this Saturday night, November 21, on Nugs.TV at 8 p.m. CST. Keen recorded the performance live with his band at his Snake Barn Movie Ranch Studios in Texas. The program features 14 new and previously unrecorded tracks most of which were written this year while they were at home off the road due to the pandemic.

“I’ve been a band leader for over 30 years, and this time without shows is strange to say the least. We’ve had to adapt and reconfigure music and the way we perform music like never before- we’ve had to get together and work as a band. There have been twists and turns, but this influx of time has allowed us to collaborate creatively like never before. We get together, write these songs together, sing ‘em together, rehearse together, and put songs together like, I don’t know, a lot of fans think you’re supposed to. And that’s what we’re doing right now,” muses Keen.

“Western Chill is a full-band collaboration, intended to evoke the serenity of the western lifestyle. So whether you’re high atop a horse on the high plains or kickin’ back watching the sunset or relaxing on your couch or doing this on your boss’s time- Western Chill is made for you. I encourage you to embrace the will to chill,” Robert laughs.

Robert Earl Keen is the dream co-write for 2021’s American Songwriter Lyric Contest. Songwriters will get a to see why they will want to enter the contest after listening to these new songs in the special. Tickets are available now for at Nugs.TV.

Keen plans to release music from Western Chill in 2021 on Dualtone.