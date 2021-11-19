Skip Marley Keeps “Vibe” Pulsing, Following Debut ‘Higher Place’

Skip Marley is keeping the momentum of his new single “Vibe,” featuring Jamaican MC Popcorn, with the release of the official video. Produced by Rykeyz, the song follows Marley’s 2020 hit “Slow Down” with H.E.R. off his debut EP Higher Place.

“‘Vibe’ is a feeling, a whole spirit, and energy, a movement that brings light and life,” says Marley of the track. “It’s about being alive.”

Visually, the video, directed by Young Chang, captures a glimpse back to summertime thrills and bike life.

Skip Marley (Photo: Oleg Sharov)

“The video gives ‘Vibe’ life and dimension by celebrating bike life,” says Marley, who is currently in the studio working on new music and recently released a Higher Place anniversary vinyl, an extended version of his debut, featuring previously unreleased bonus tracks.

In spring 2020, “Slow Down,” reached more than 170 million global streams and became the fastest and largest streaming song in Marley family history and also marked the first time a Jamaican-born artist reached the number one on the Billboard Adult R&B chart.

Marley has also been nominated for two Soul Train Music Awards, an NAACP Image Award, and Best New Artist at the iHeart Music Awards.

Photo: Island Records