3 Rock Albums That Were Turned Into Broadway Musicals

In 1967, the world of musical theater was changed forever with the opening of “Hair,” the first mainstream rock musical. The massively popular production based around the songs of the 1960s counter-culture movement opened up a world of new creative possibilities. Hair’s unexpected success led to the creation of a stream of shows like “Dreamgirls” and “The Wiz,” which used modern music to help bring their stories to life.

The rise of rock musicals eventually led to the emergence of “jukebox musicals,” which use popular radio hits from various artists of the era as their soundtrack. The rock musical has entered a renaissance period in recent years, transforming influential rock records into something completely new.

Take a look at three influential albums that have been reimagined as Broadway rock musicals below.

1. American Idiot, Green Day

Punk rock trio Green Day made a triumphant comeback in 2004 with the release of their Grammy Award-winning album American Idiot. The concept album introduces the listener to a cast of characters, including the troubled “Jesus of Suburbia,” as they navigate modern life in a post-9/11 world.

Frontman Billie Joe Armstrong teamed up with producer Michael Mayer to develop a stage version of the story, which opened on Broadway in 2010. The production only ran for one year but earned the cast two Tony Awards and a Grammy for Best Musical Show Album.

2. Tommy, The Who

Influential English rock band The Who made rock and roll history in 1969 with the release of their conceptual double album Tommy. Sir George Martin, who earned fame for his creative work with the Beatles, produced the theatrical interpretation of Tommy alongside director Des McAnuff. “The Who’s Tommy” debuted on Broadway in 1993 and tells the gripping story of a young man who uses his love of pinball to escape from a series of traumatic events.

3. Jagged Little Pill, Alanis Morissette

The most recent rock musical triumph on this list, “Jagged Little Pill” brings Alanis Morissette‘s empowering and anthemic 1995 album to the stage. Morissette worked with Oscar-winning writer and producer Diablo Cody to adapt her landmark record into a musical and young adult novel.

After the emergence of COVID-19 caused the show’s opening to be delayed for over a year, “Jagged Little Pill” opened on Broadway in October 2021. The production, which closed after just two months of performances, earned a staggering 15 nominations and two wins at the 74th annual Tony Awards.

