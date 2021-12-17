Aaliyah Releases Posthumous Single With The Weeknd

Today (December 17), the late R&B singer Aaliyah released a new posthumous single with one of the biggest names in music: The Weeknd.

Previously, The Weeknd sampled the singer’s 2001 hit “Rock the Boat” for his single, “What You Need,” which came on his 2012 record, Trilogy. Now, the Weeknd is featured on the “Poison” with Aaliyah. “Poison” portends a new studio album from the New York City-born Aaliyah (born Aaliyah Dana Haughton), who died at 22-years-old in a plane crash in the Bahamas in 2001 some 20 years ago.

Aaliyah’s new album, which does not have a release date as of yet, will be released via Blackground Records 2.0 and EMPIRE.

Earlier this year, Aaliyah’s name also came up in the court proceedings of disgraced singer, R. Kelly, whom Aaliyah spent time with as a teenager, both as a mentee and romantically. Kelly now faces life in prison.

This summer, Aaliyah made more headlines with the promise of her collection coming to streaming platforms.

In August, the streaming service Spotify revealed that the first of several releases would begin August 20 with the One In A Million, a double-platinum record initially released in 1996. The Romeo Must Die soundtrack (2000) followed on September 3, and her 2001 self-titled arrived a week later, on September 10. The I Care 4 U compilation album and an Ultimate Aaliyah dropped on October 8.

Now fans can check out the new previously unreleased song featuring the beloved artist with a new singing partner. Perhaps, too, the artist’s new forthcoming album will feature a number of other famous names like The Weeknd? Or even Aaliyah’s famous early collaborator Timbaland?

We can only hope!

Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images.