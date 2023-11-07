Rod Stewart to End Las Vegas Residency Show “The Hits” in the Summer of 2024

Rod Stewart’s long-running Las Vegas residency The Colosseum at Caesars Palace will be coming to an end next summer. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame singer’s “Rod Stewart – The Hits” show will wrap up with seven newly announced performances taking place July 24, 26, 27, and 31, and August 2, 3, and 7.

Tickets for the concerts go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 10, at 10 a.m. PT, while Stewart fan-club members and Citi cardholders will be able to purchase presale tickets beginning on Tuesday, November 7, at 10 a.m. PT. In addition, members of Caesars Entertainment’s loyalty program, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, can buy presale tickets starting Wednesday, November 8, at 10 a.m. PT.

News of Stewart’s final Vegas residency shows comes a few days before the 78-year-old singer, songwriter, and entertainer begins a six-date Sin City engagement series at Caesars Palace, with performances scheduled for November 10, 11, 15, 17, 18, and 22.

Stewart began his Las Vegas residency in 2011, and his August 7, 2024 performance will mark the 200th show of his run at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The concert features the legendary performer singer many of his best-known songs, including “Maggie May,” “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy,” “You Wear It Well,” “Tonight’s the Night,” “Forever Young,” and “Every Picture Tells a Story.”

“Sir Rod Stewart is a true rock legend, and we have had the great privilege of being his Las Vegas home at The Colosseum for more than a decade,” says Caesars Entertainment executive Jason Gastwirth in a statement. “Throughout his residency, we’ve been amazed by Rod’s impeccable showmanship and superstar talent highlighting his timeless catalog of hits, and we are incredibly grateful for the countless memories he created for our guests.”

In a new interview with Haute Living magazine, Stewart explained that after finishing his Vegas engagements, he’s looking forward to performing the music that will be featured on an upcoming swing album he’s recorded.

“Purely, I love Caesars Palace. They treat me like a king,” he said. “But because I’ve made a swing album with a guy named Jools Holland, I really want to start singing that stuff. I want to promote it. If I go back to Vegas—and I’d like to—if the album’s a big success, maybe I could do a swing show, big band stuff. Who knows?”

Besides his Las Vegas concerts in November, Stewart has one other show lined up for 2023—a December 13 date in Madrid. His 2024 itinerary includes a trio of U.S. concerts in February, a March tour of Asia, a European trek in June and early July, and the aforementioned final Vegas run in July and August. Check out his full tour schedule at RodStewart.com.

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images