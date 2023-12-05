Jelly Roll Closes the Gap on Luke Combs and Morgan Wallen as U.S. Country Radio’s Top Performing Male Artist of 2023

Jelly Roll has had quite the year, and we’re all just living in it. In addition to winning a CMA for New Artist of the Year, the singer has also now tied for the male artist with the most No. 1 hits for the year.

Jelly Roll shares this accomplishment with both Luke Combs as well as Morgan Wallen. All three artists have three No. 1 hits for the year, and barring any last-minute surprises, it looks like this year will end in a three-way tie.

For Jelly Roll, “Son of a Sinner” gave the artist his first No.1 hit back in January. He quickly followed that up with both “Need A Favor” and “Save Me.” The latter also featured a duet with Lainey Wilson and has been particularly popular.

Meanwhile, Wallen has “Thought You Should Know as well as “Last Night” and “Thinkin’ Bout Me” bringing his career total to 10 so far. Combs has “Going, Going, Gone,” as well as a cover of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car” and “Love You Anyway” from his album Gettin’ Old.

.@JellyRoll615 now ties @lukecombs & @MorganWallen for the most #1’s by a male artist on US Country Radio (Mediabase) this year (3). pic.twitter.com/bOwIRlWUQy — U.S. Radio Updater (@USRadioUpdater) December 3, 2023

In an interview with The Guardian, Jelly Roll opened up about singing and how it’s transformed his life. In particular, singing has saved his life in a lot of ways, and Jelly Roll has enjoyed sharing his craft with his fans.

“Tour is about the only time that I’ve ever felt valuable in my life,” he said. “[I] felt like I brought no value to any situation; that I’ve only taken away. That I take up too much space. Now I’m learning to find value when I’m not on stage because that’s the real test.”

In particular, Jelly Roll often gets emotional at his concerts. His songs often have themes of recovery, redemption, and forgiveness.

“I don’t look at that as bad at all, man,” he said. “God gave me a platform to be useful and of service to people. It’s sad to say this, but there’s just not a lot of people that write the kind of songs I’m willing to write and talk about the topics I’m willing to talk about, but yet they’re so common.”

(Photo by Jeff Schear/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)