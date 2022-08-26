Rod Stewart Pokes Fun At Elton John During a Concert—“Still Love You, Elt”

Rod Stewart added to a decades-long feud between himself and Elton John during a recent show. The rivalry between the two English rockers has been going on for half a century now, though they usually like to keep things to playful spats.

The latest in a long list of jabs saw Stewart wearing a pair of circular, blinged-out glasses and a colorful jacket while giving his best impression of his fellow superstar tickling the ivories. He has since posted the moment on Instagram with the caption, “Still love you, Elt. Rod xxx.” Check it out below.

John hasn’t commented on the light jab yet but, given their history, it’s only a matter of time before he responds in kind.

The duo has been going tit for tat since the late ’70s. When Stewart launched a billboard for his Blondes ‘ave More Fun tour, Elton famously erected one on the opposite side of the street that read, “But Brunettes make more money.” A few years later, the “Rocket Man” took things to another level by quite literally shooting down a blimp promoting his rival’s music.

In more recent times, Stewart commented on John’s long-running Farewell Yellow Brick Road retirement tour, deeming it “dishonest” and “not very rock n’ roll.” John then responded to the comments in his 2019 autobiography writing “I certainly didn’t feel like I needed a lecture on the feral spirit of rock and roll from someone who’d spent most of the last decade crooning his way through the Great American Songbook and ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.'”

In other John news, he is currently gearing up to release a duet with Britney Spears, “Hold Me Closer.” The highly-anticipated track is a play off of John’s classic “Tiny Dancer” and will serve as Spears’ first release post-conservatorship.

Photo by Jeff J Mitchell – WPA Pool/Getty Images