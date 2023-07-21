Roger Waters Announces Fall Release for ‘The Dark Side of the Moon Redux’

It has been announced that Roger Waters is releasing a reissue of one of Pink Floyd‘s classic albums, The Dark Side of the Moon. The new offering, The Dark Side of the Moon Redux, will be released on October 6 digitally, and on CD, and vinyl.

On July 21, Waters released a new version of Pink Floyd’s “Money” as the album’s lead single. The remix is slower and more eerie than the original dark tune, adding in a few spoken lines, but it still manages to keep the essence that made the song a hit in the first place. The release of the “Money” remix is accompanied by an official lyric video, which features slow-motion footage of a dog. The lyric video already holds over 26k views on YouTube.

The Dark Side of the Moon Redux will consist of new versions of all tracks from the original album, as well as a new 13-minute song. The new track will serve as the redux’s final song and is reportedly inspired by the entire vibe of the reissue.

“The original Dark Side of the Moon feels in some ways like the lament of an elder being on the human condition,” Waters said in a statement about the reason why he decided to release a new version of the album. “But Dave, Rick, Nick, and I were so young when we made it, and when you look at the world around us, clearly the message hasn’t stuck. That’s why I started to consider what the wisdom of an 80-year-old could bring to a reimagined version.

“When I first mentioned the idea of re-recording The Dark Side of the Moon to Gus and Sean, we all thought I was mad, but the more we considered it, the more we thought, ‘Isn’t that the whole point?’. I’m immensely proud of what we have created, a work that can sit proudly alongside the original, hand-in-hand across a half-century of time,” Waters added.

The Dark Side of the Moon was originally released by Pink Floyd on March 1, 1973. The album is still one of the most critically acclaimed records of all time.

Photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images