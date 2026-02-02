Ms. Lauryn Hill Performs Stunning Tribute to D’Angelo and Roberta Flack at the 2026 Grammy Awards

Ms. Lauryn Hill just did D’Angelo and Roberta Flack proud. The singer took the stage at the 68th annual Grammy Awards to pay tribute to the two late R&B legends.

Videos by American Songwriter

Hill, an eight-time Grammy winner, performed her 1998 song, “Nothing Even Matter,” as part of the In Memoriam segment.

Elsewhere in the performance, Hill honored Flack with a performance of several her hit songs, including “The First Time I Ever Saw Your Face” and “Feel Like Makin’ Love.”

Throughout the performance, Hill was joined by other musicians, including Jon Batiste, Leon Thomas, and John Legend, all of whom helped pay tribute to the late R&B stars.

D’Angelo, who won four Grammys over his lifetime, died in October 2025 after a cancer battle. Meanwhile Flack, a four-time Grammy winner, died in February 2025 from ALS.

Hill previously paid tribute to D’Angelo after his death, writing on Instagram that his “undeniable beauty and talent were not of this world.”

Hill likewise remembered Flack following her death, remembering her on Instagram as “an artist, a singer-songwriter, a pianist and composer who moved me and showed me through her own creative choices and standards what else was possible within the idiom of Soul.”

What to Expect from the 2026 Grammy Awards

The heartbreaking In Memoriam segment, which was led by Reba McEntire, Brandy Clark, and Lukas Nelson, also featured a tribute to the late Ozzy Osbourne.

Post Malone, producer and songwriter Andrew Watt, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith, and Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan and Slash participated in the Osbourne tribute. The Prince of Darkness, a five-time GRAMMY winner, died in July 2025 after a heart attack. He was 76.

Other performances slated for the annual ceremony include ones from Lady Gaga, Clipse and Pharrell Williams, Justin Bieber, and Sabrina Carpenter.

Additionally, during a Best New Artist feature, this year’s nominees—a group that’s made up of Addison Rae, Alex Warren, KATSEYE, Leon Thomas, Lola Young, Olivia Dean, SOMBR, and The Marías—will perform.

As for the nominations, Kendrick Lamar leads the pack with nine nods. Lady Gaga, Jack Antonoff, and Cirkut are tied for the second-most nominations of the year with seven each.

Hosted by Trevor Noah, the 2026 Grammys will take place Sunday, Feb. 1, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The show will broadcast live on the CBS Television Network and stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images