Ross Lynch Talks About That Troye Sivan Music Video

Troye Sivan got people talking with his music video for “One of Your Girls.” On top of Sivan’s enticing drag look, a large part of the draw to the video was a cameo from Ross Lynch. The Disney Channel actor-turned-rock star became the darling of social media soon after the video was released. How did this collaboration come about?

“He just hit me up and said he wanted me to be in his video,” Lynch tells American Songwriter. “I’ve been a fan for a while and I’ve always wanted to be in someone else’s music video, so it was perfect.”

“Also, I was excited by his concept,” Lynch continues “We all knew there was going to be a reaction, but I think it exceeded all of our expectations in the best way.”

The visual has garnered 15 million views since its release in October. Revisit Lynch’s role in the video, below.

“One of Your Girls” was featured on Sivan’s latest album, Something to Give Each Other. The project earned him two 2024 Grammy nominations, among other lauds. Sivan called the emboldened album, “A celebration of sex, dance, sweat, community, queerness, love, and friendship.”

In other Lynch news, he and his band, The Driver Era, recently shared a live album, Live at the Greek. Lynch called the project the “culmination” of their career thus far.

“This was a celebration of our evolution personally and how our fans have grown with us throughout all these years,” Lynch tells American Songwriter of the album. “We’ve been doing this for about 15 years now and we see fans all the time that have been with us since Day One.”

“It was a really inspiring year and I feel like we’re making some really special shit right now,” he adds.

Photo: Hunter Reynolds / The Oriel