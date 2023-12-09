Adele Opens Up About Performing for Lady Gaga: “I S–t Myself the Whole Show”

Even icons like Adele get nervous. The singer recently performed a Las Vegas Residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, and one person in attendance nearly caused Adele to go into full-blown panic. It was her friend and fellow performer Lady Gaga.

“I’ve had lots of amazing people there. There’s been one there that I s—t myself the whole show,” Adele told The Hollywood Reporter of Lady Gaga attending one of her shows.

It’s not like Adele and Lady Gaga aren’t good friends. They’ve been chummy for years at this point. According to Marie Claire, Lady Gaga even entertained at one point naming her sixth studio album Adele in an ode to the singer.

However, Adele admitted that she still found herself nervous performing for Lady Gaga. It’s all because she holds Lady Gaga in such a high regard. As a result, Adele found herself being super critical of her own performance. It happens to the best of us.

She said, “I’ve spent a bit of time with her, but I rate her so hard. I was like, ‘The show’s terrible. It’s rubbish. I’m singing terribly. I’m not funny. My dress is rubbish this week.’ I was judging myself. And she’s not like that. But she made me really, really nervous.”

Adele knew that Lady Gaga had planned to attend ahead of time. So it didn’t come as a huge shock, but the singer still struggled. She said, “I don’t get told who’s coming. I only knew Gaga was coming. She came in disguise. Well, not in disguise, she just wasn’t dressed up. It’s like me, I’ve put sweatpants on [today]. But yeah, as long as people come and they enjoy it, that’s all that matters, really.”

Adele Opens Up About Performing For Celebrities

Lady Gaga isn’t the only celebrity to attend an Adele concert. The singer said that Shania Twain also stopped by to see one of her early shows. Still, the one person that Adele wants to perform for is personal — her mother.

“The only person I want to see it that hasn’t yet is my mum. I’m going to wait — I want her to see it at the end. Because I think she’ll find it really emotional as well,” Adele said, “I remember one of my first shows I did, Shania Twain came. Because she had a hat on, I walked straight past her and didn’t recognize her until afterwards someone sent me a video. Then I saw her at the Grammys and we were talking about it.”

