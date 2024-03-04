They’re Burning All the Witches: Boyzone’s Shane Lynch Says Taylor Swift Performs Satanic Rituals at Concerts

Taylor Swift knows what they say about her.

“Never beating the sorcery allegations,” the “Anti-Hero” singer playfully captioned an Instagram video of herself performing “Labyrinth” during her November 2023 “Eras Tour” stop in Argentina.

In the video, Swift sings, “I thought the plane was going down / How’d you turn it right around.” As if on cue, the camera pans to the sky, showing an airplane flying directly over the venue.

Swift was referencing the viral TikTok clips that jokingly compare her performance of evermore’s “Willow” to a coven of witches casting a spell.

But for former Boyzone star Shane Lynch, these “sorcery allegations” are no joke.

“It’s Very Real:” Shane Lynch Accuses Taylor Swift of Witchcraft

Lynch rose to fame as a member of Boyzone. The Irish boy band produced syrupy ’90s ballads like “No Matter What” and “Picture of You.” (Lynch was mostly famous for his tattoos, his piercings, and his drunken brawl with Diddy during the 1999 MTV European Music Awards show.)

Now, in a recent interview with Sunday World, Lynch claimed Swift is following a disturbing trend in the music industry.

Lynch has previously called Sam Smith and Beyoncé “so demonic it’s unbelievable.” Now, he claims Swift may be spreading dark messages without even realizing it.

“Even down to Taylor Swift — one of the biggest artists in the world — you watch one of her shows and she has two or three different demonic rituals to do with the pentagrams on the ground, to do with all sorts of stuff on her stage,” said Lynch, 47.

“But to a lot of people it’s just art and that’s how people are seeing it, unfortunately.”

Shane Lynch Rediscovered Christianity in 2003

Lynch announced in 2003 that he had officially ditched his “bad boy” image in favor of becoming a born-again Christian. Now, he is warning his fans of the dangers presented by hip-hop and grime.

“It’s very real,” Lynch said. “Music attaches to your emotions. It has a connection to your spirit and how you feel.”

Swifties Hit Back

Social media reacted to Lynch’s comments with a mixture of outrage and scorn. “What about that satanic ritual he was involved in on the Late Late, some mistakenly referred to it as talentless dancing,” one user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “I’m still haunted by it.”

Many pointed out the hypocrisy of the Irishman’s tattoos, which are condemned by some Christians as immoral.

“The guy with the neck tattoos needs to re-read the bible and he needs to pay attention this time (Leviticus 19: 38,” one user wrote on X.

As for Swift? Well, as she snarled on 2017’s Reputation: “They’re burning all the witches even if you aren’t one/ So go ahead and light me up.”

Featured images by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management & Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)