Billie Eilish Comments on Coming Out: “Wasn’t It Obvious”

What can take singers and musicians their entire careers to accomplish, Billie Eilish did it before celebrating her 22nd birthday. Entering the music industry in 2015, the singer holds seven Grammy Awards, three MTV Video Music Awards, and two Guinness World Records. Showing no signs of slowing down, Eilish continues to produce hits and dominate the charts. But recently, the artist made headlines after she expressed her attraction to females in a cover story for Variety. Somewhat shocked by the reception of the article, the hitmaker admitted, “I didn’t realize people didn’t know.”

On November 13, Eilish discussed her affinity with women, suggesting, “I love them so much. I love them as people. I’m attracted to them as people.” She continued, “I’m attracted to them for real … I’m physically attracted to them. But I’m also so intimidated by them and their beauty and their presence.”

For some, the news came as a surprise given her past relationship. When looking into the past, the singer only held public relationships with men. Most recently, she dated Jesse Rutherford before the couple decided to split in May.

“I Guess I Came Out Today”

On Saturday, Eilish walked the red carpet as she and her brother Finneas were honored for their contribution to the hit film Barbie. Receiving the film song of the year for “What Was I Made For,” it seemed the pop star decided to discuss her comments, saying, “I didn’t, but I kinda thought, wasn’t it obvious? I didn’t realize people didn’t know.” She later added, “I just don’t really believe in it. I’m just like, why can’t we just exist? I’ve been doing this for a long time, and I just didn’t talk about it. Whoops.”

Billie Eilish opens up about coming out in her Variety cover story: "I didn't realize people didn't know!" | Variety Hitmakers presented by @sonyelectronics https://t.co/xxmgD0zs3Y pic.twitter.com/uDDbCk6tgp — Variety (@Variety) December 2, 2023

While staying private on the matter, Eilish laughed about how she revealed her attraction to females. “I guess I came out today!’”

Although sharing details with the world, Eilish noted, “It’s exciting to me because I guess people didn’t know, so it’s cool that they know. But ooh, I’m nervous talking about it.” Explaining how she is still “scared” of girls, Eilish will take the stage once again on December 16 when Kate McKinnon hosts Saturday Night Live.

