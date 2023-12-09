Is ‘Saturday Night Live’ New Tonight? Host and Musical Guest Info

Saturday Night Live fans know the drill by this point. The iconic show is currently airing its 49th Season and will return with a new episode tonight. So who’s hosting and who’s the musical guest for the latest episode?

Videos by American Songwriter

The episode will be actor Adam Driver’s fourth time hosting the sketch show. He first appeared on SNL in 2016 before following it up with return hosting duties in 2018 and 2020 respectively. With so many returns over such a short period, it’s apparent that Driver enjoys taking on the show’s comedy.

The actor recently embraced the absurdity of the show in a promo teasing his hosting duties. Driver stares seriously into a mirror as if contemplating his upcoming time on the show. He monologues, “To play a character, the actor must first walk a mile in their shoes.” However, it turns out that Driver is wearing clown shoes as he says, “Oh, this is going to be hilarious.”

Typically, Driver has been known for his more serious roles with the actor appearing in dramas such as Marriage Story and blockbusters like Star Wars. He doesn’t generally take on comedy, outside of Logan Lucky, with most of his roles being dark and brooding. So perhaps, SNL is a way for him to flex his comedic muscles. Driver will next appear in the biopic Ferrari, which drops on December 25.

Olivia Rodrigo Is Returning to ‘SNL’

As far as musical guest goes, Olivia Rodrigo will be stepping back up to the mic. Rodrigo first performed for SNL back in 2021, making her a repeat performer as well. “SNL was actually like my second performance ever,” Rodrigo told Sirius XM in 2021. “I was so nervous, and I was like I really don’t want to do any sketches. I’m just so nervous to do my songs. I don’t know if they had any in mind for me.”

That being said, Rodrigo hoped for a second chance to participate on the acting side of things, and now the singer is returning to the show. So far, Rodrigo and Driver look like they will make quite the pair on screen. Rodrigo is having quite the moment as well. Her second album Guts picked up multiple accolades including six Grammy nominations. She’s also preparing to go on tour as well.

[Photo by Mike Coppola/WireImage]