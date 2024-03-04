Ruby Leigh Takes a Trip Down Memory Lane With Never-Before-Seen Photos From ‘The Voice’

Season 25 of The Voice is well underway. For fans that means it’s time to tune in and catch a whole new crop of talent. For season 24 runner-up Ruby Leigh, it’s time to look back on her journey on the show.

Leigh’s dream of being a country singer didn’t start or end on The Voice. She has been chasing that dream since she for years. Over time, her star rose slowly. Then, her popularity exploded after being on the show. It allowed her to perform in front of millions of people around the world. Now, her newfound fans are clamoring for her debut album and hoping to see her on tour.

In short, The Voice was an important step in her journey to stardom. So, it’s important for her to take time to reflect on the time she spent on the show, the people she met, and the memories she made.

Ruby Leigh Reflects on The Voice

Leigh shared a video slideshow containing several photos from her time on The Voice. There are behind-the-scenes photos solo and with other contestants as well as photos of the things she did during her downtime. She even shared a snap of her eating tots she received from Reba McEntire.

“Maybe it was the friends we made along the way,” Leigh wrote in the post. She added, “The Voice Recap Ruby’s Version.”

Leigh Remains Active

Leigh was the runner-up on the last season of The Voice. It was a big deal for the young Missouri native. However, she isn’t resting on her laurels. Instead, she’s capitalizing on the acclaim she gained from the show.

In recent weeks, she has teased a forthcoming music video and has been playing shows close to her hometown. She has also teased the release of her debut album and has mentioned hitting the road on a wider tour.

More importantly, though, she has been active on social media, engaging with her fans and building excitement for what’s to come.

