Lainey Wilson Offers a Promise to the Country Music Community After Winning Big at the ACM Awards

Lainey Wilson added more hardware to her trophy case on Thursday (May 16). She won Female Artist of the Year, Musical Event of the Year for “Save Me” with Jelly Roll, and Entertainer of the Year at the ACM Awards. This hardware enters her trophy alongside her CMA Awards wins including Entertainer of the Year and a Best Country Album Grammy Award. After extending her winning streak, Wilson took to social media to make a promise to the country music world.

Yesterday, Wilson took to social media to share a photo of her holding an ACM trophy aloft alongside a message full of gratitude. “What a whirlwind of a night,” she began. “I can’t stop saying that word but that’s truly how it all feels. Thank you, Jesus, my team, my family, my friends, my fans, and the country music community that’s wrapped me up in its arms and held on tight,” she wrote.

Then, she added, “I promise to keep hugging you back and holding on for deal life on this wild ride.”

Lainey Wilson is Riding a Whirlwind

Lainey Wilson has had a rocket strapped to her back since she released her breakout album Bell Bottom Country in 2022. Since then, she has seen several No. 1 singles and a trophy case full of awards. As she alluded to in the above post, “whirlwind” is the perfect descriptor of her career since 2022.

On August 23, Wilson will release Whirlwind, the follow-up to her breakout album. So far, she’s released two songs from the upcoming collection. First, she dropped “Country’s Cool Again.” More recently, she revealed “Hang Tight Honey.”

From those two songs, it seems that Wilson plans to tell the story of her whirlwind life and career with her upcoming album. The first release reflects on her small-town country roots, her arrival in Nashville more than a decade ago, and the recent rise in popularity that country music has experienced. The second single is about being on the road, working hard, and missing those she left at home to go out and live her dream.

Featured Image by Omar Vega/Getty Images