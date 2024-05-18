Upcoming Archival Neil Young & Crazy Horse Album Delves into the Band’s ‘Early Daze’

Neil Young has unveiled plans to release an album titled Early Daze that features some of the earliest tracks he recorded with his frequent backing band Crazy Horse. The archival collection, which was recorded in 1969, will be released on June 28, and can be pre-ordered now.

Early Daze features 10 tracks, most of which are previously unreleased. The album includes unreleased versions of “Down by the River,” “Helpless,” “Winterlong,” “Wonderin’,” “Come On Baby Let’s Go Downtown,” and “Look at All the Things.”

“Look at All the Things” was written by original Crazy Horse guitarist/singer Danny Whitten and appeared on the band’s self-titled 1971 debut album, which was recorded without Young. Whitten died of a drug overdose in 1972, and was one of the inspirations for Young’s classic song “The Needle and the Damage Done.”

Crazy Horse’s original lineup also featured the band’s current rhythm section, bassist Billy Talbot and drummer Ralph Molina, as well as the late Jack Nitzsche on keyboards.

Early Daze also features alternate mixes of “Birds” and the rarity “Everybody’s Alone.” Also included is the original mono mix of “Cinnamon Girl” that was released as a single in April 1970. It features a guitar solo in the outro that isn’t heard on version included on Young and Crazy Horse’s 1969 album, Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere.

“Everybody’s Alone” was first released on Young’s Archives Vol. I box set. The alternate version has been made available as an advance digital track, and you also can check it out at Young’s YouTube channel.

Early Daze Release Details

Early Daze will be released on CD, on various digital formats, and on vinyl. A limited-edition clear-vinyl version, which comes with an exclusive poster, will be sold through Young’s Greedy Hand online store and via independent retailers.

Young & Crazy Horse’s 2024 Tour

As previously reported, Young & Crazy Horse launched their first full-fledged tour since 2014 in April. The next stop on the trek, dubbed the Love Earth Tour, takes place Saturday, May 18, in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

The outing is plotted out through a September 29 concert at the famed Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Tickets for the shows are available now via various outlets, including StubHub.

Crazy Horse’s current touring lineup features Talbot, Molina, and guitarist/keyboardist Micah Nelson, who is Willie Nelson’s son.

Early Daze Track List:

Side One

“Dance Dance Dance” (Included on Archives Vol. I) “Come On Baby Let’s Go Downtown” (Unreleased version) “Winterlong” (Unreleased version) “Everybody’s Alone” (Different mix included on Archives Vol. I) “Wonderin’” (Unreleased version)

Side Two

“Cinnamon Girl” (Original 7” Mono mix. Released April 20, 1970. Includes guitar outro not on LP version.) “Look at All the Things” (Unreleased version) “Helpless” (Unreleased version) “Birds” (Unreleased stereo mix. Mono mix was released as B-side to “Only Love Can Break Your Heart”) “Down by the River” (Unreleased version with alternate vocals)

