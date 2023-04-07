Rush’s Geddy Lee Reveals Title of New Memoir

My Effin’ Life. That’s the recently announced title of Rush singer and bass player Geddy Lee’s new memoir. A perfect representation for an autobiography about, what else, his effin’ life.

Along with the straightforward title, Lee revealed the November 14 release date. In a post on Twitter, Rush shared, “Geddy Lee “My Effin’ Life” out November 14, 2023. More soon…” There was no further information about the book, however, the band did share the book cover that shows an image of Lee in his younger days.

Fans couldn’t be happy about the news, taking to the comment section to express their excitement.

“How absolutely perfect! Excitement so thick, you could cut it with a knife…” wrote @vivien2112

“Please tell me there’s going to be an Audible/Audio book of him reading it,” added @Rush21479

“Man can’t wait to read this, Geddys the man,” shared @rbooton16.

Rush completed their final large-scale R40 Tour in 2016. With the band basically done, there were still hopes of them continuing on. However, in 2020, when Neil Peart died from brain cancer the band was over. “There’s no way Rush will ever exist again because Neil’s not here to be a part of it,” Alex Lifeson said in an interview with Eddie Trunk in 2021.

Lee and Lifeson returned to the stage together in 2022 at the South Park 25th anniversary concert then later that year at the two tributes in London and Los Angeles for Taylor Hawkins, the late drummer of Foo Fighters.

Lee recently made news when facial recognition technology was used to identify his mother in a Holocaust photo along with other relatives in a similar photo. With Artificial Intelligence technology, developed by Daniel Pratt, that allows users to upload photographs of their family to match their faces with potentially thousands of anonymous Holocaust pictures, Lee was able to identify his mother, Mary Weinrab.

“We reached out to Geddy Lee, from Rush, with a photo we thought was of his mother,” Patt said. ” “He was able to confirm this was indeed a photo of her at the displaced persons camp at Bergen-Belsen. Geddy was then able to subsequently discover photos of his grandmother, uncles, an aunt, and other extended family by browsing the Yad Vashem collection where the initial photo came from.”

In 2017, Lee and his mom were featured in Dave Grohl’s book, From The Cradle To The Stage, which he wrote with his mother Virginia, profiling musicians and their moms. They later appeared in an episode of the documentary series. Mary passed away in 2021 at the age of 95.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Comedy Central