Sam Hunt Denied Access Into Canada, Festival Date Canceled

Sam Hunt has been denied access into Canada, resulting in the cancellation of the country singer’s upcoming headlining performance at the Boots & Hearts Music Festival on Aug. 5 in Burl’s Creek, Ontario, Canada. Jake Owen will fill in as the headliner at the festival.

“Unfortunately, due to ongoing government restrictions, Sam Hunt will not be able to perform at Boots & Hearts Music Festival on August 5th,” read a statement on the artist’s Twitter page on July 28. “We were hopeful these restrictions would be lifted as the date got closer, but it’s apparent now that won’t happen. Boots & Hearts Music Festival has secured a great replacement, and we all hope you can continue to have a great weekend in Burl’s Creek.”

Though the statement concluded that COVID restrictions are the cause of Hunt’s denial into the country, Hunt’s 2021 DUI conviction may be the deeper cause of his block of entry into Canada. The artist has made no statement on whether or not he has been vaccinated but has appeared at numerous events requiring proof of vaccine or a negative COVID test.

In August of 2021, Hunt pleaded guilty to two counts of DUI for a drunk driving incident in November of 2019 and was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in jail, which was suspended.

Canadian entry and immigration policy restricts entry into the country by individuals convicted of DUI. “If you’ve been convicted of driving while impaired, you may be inadmissible to Canada for serious criminality,” according to the Canadian restrictions. Though a Temporary Resident Permit (TRP) can be issued, access into the country can still be denied depending on the circumstances of the DUI.

Hunt’s North American tour will continue on Aug. 6 in Chicago and run through Nov. 18 in Arizona.

Photo: UMG Nashville