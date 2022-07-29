Amy Grant Hospitalized After Bike Accident in Nashville, Listed in Stable Condition

Christian singer Amy Grant was hospitalized on July 27 following a bike accident in Nashville. Though no further details of the accident are available, at the time of her accident at press time, Grant was wearing a helmet and is listed in stable condition.

The singer, 61, who lives in Nashville with her husband of 22 years singer and songwriter Vince Gill, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she was treated for cuts and abrasions. Listed in stable condition, Grant is remaining in the hospital for observation and treatment.

The accident comes two years after Grant June underwent open heart surgery after being diagnosed with a rare congenital heart defect PAPVR (partial anomalous pulmonary venous return), which occurs when “some but not all of the lung blood vessels (pulmonary veins) are attached to the wrong place in the heart,” according to the Mayo Clinic.

“My own birth defect was an encroaching killer, and I had no idea,” said Grant in a 2021 interview. “So my advice would be, take care of yourself, the world needs you. Even if you feel like everything is fine, you don’t really know what’s going on on the inside. We need the gift of each other, so even if you go, ’Oh, I got nothing on the radar,’ just get somebody else to check it out.”

“Thank you to all those offering prayers and well wishes for Amy after her bike accident yesterday,” read a statement on Grant’s social media pages. “She is in the hospital receiving treatment but in stable condition. She is expected to go home later this week, where she will continue to heal. Your kind thoughts and heartfelt prayers are felt and received. Amy was wearing her helmet and we would remind you to all do the same.”

Grant is scheduled to kick off her North American tour on Aug. 18 in Knoxville, Tennessee, which will continue through Sept. 23 in Riverside, Iowa before joining up with her husband Gill for additional Christmas-themed shows in Nashville in December. In 2016, Grant released her 19th album, Tennessee Christmas.

On Dec. 4, Grant will also join U2, singer Gladys Knight, composer-conductor Tania León, and actor and director George Clooney, when all are honored at the 45th annual Kennedy Center Honors at the National Arts Center in Washington, D.C. with the ceremony broadcast on CBS.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine ever receiving this prestigious Kennedy Center Honors,” said Grant in a statement. “Through the years, I’ve watched so many of my heroes serenaded by colleagues and fellow artists, always moved by the ability of music and film to bring us together and to see the best in each other. I cannot wait to celebrate with my fellow honorees, friends, and family. Thank you for widening the circle to include all of us.”

Photo: Cameron Powell