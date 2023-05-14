Sam Hunt Releases “Women In My Life” in Time for Mother’s Day

Just as Mother’s Day approaches, Sam Hunt released a new song, “Women In My Life,” that honors, well, the women in his life. Hunt teased the song on social media earlier in the week, saying, “Got another song finished! It’s called ‘Women in My Life,’ It’ll be out this coming Friday.”

Videos by American Songwriter

The new ballad, written by Hunt with Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley, and Josh Osborne, takes the listener through all the things the singer would not know how to do if it had not been for the women in his life to teach him. As he states, he’d be alive but not much more.

Some are here, some are gone / Some were mine all summer long / Solid as a rock, rolling like a stone / In and out my door / I can drive a stick, I can drive a nail / Hold down a job, fend for myself / Yeah, I’d be alive but not much more / If it wasn’t for, if it wasn’t for / All of the women in my life, Hunt sings.

“So much of the peace and joy I carry around as an adult comes from the women who raised me and poured love into my life throughout it,” shares Hunt. “There’s no telling who or what I would be without them. God bless them all. I’m forever grateful.”

“Women in My Life’ follows Hunt’s last single, “Water Under the Bridge,” written by Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, and Chris LaCorte.

Coming up, Hunt will be heading out on his Summer on the Outskirts Tour, which will kick off on July 6 in Hartford, Connecticut, making stops in Detroit, Oklahoma City, Atlanta, Dallas, Boston, and Tampa Bay before wrapping on September 9 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

In other Hunt news, the “Body Like a Back Road” singer shared that he is expecting his second child with his wife, Hannah Lee Fowler. The couple has an 11-month-old daughter, Lucy Louise. Hunt announced the news at his Las Vegas concert at Resorts World Theatre.

Sam Hunt’s Summer on the Outskirts Tour 2023 Dates: 

July 6 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre 

July 7 – Gilford, NH – Bank of NH Pavilion 

July 8 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center 

July 14 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater 

July 15 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater 

July 16 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage 

July 20 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater  

July 21 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater * 

July 22 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion 

July 27 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre 

July 28 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center 

July 29 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 

Aug 3 – Carbondale, IL – Southern Illinois University-SIU Banterra Center**^ 

Aug 4 – Bonner Springs, KS – Azura Amphitheater ^ 

Aug 5 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Zoo Amphitheatre ^      

Aug 11 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre 

Aug 12 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre 

Aug 13 – Stateline, NV – Lake Tahoe Harveys Outdoor Arena ^ 

Aug 18 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman*** 

Aug 19  – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion 

Aug 20 –  Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP 

Aug 24 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts 

Aug 25 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview 

Aug 26 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway 

Sep 7 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre 

Sep 8 – Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre 

Sep 9 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek 

  * On Sale March 17  

  ** On Sale TBD 

  *** On Sale March 24  

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Leave a Reply

Jeff Carson Leaves One Final Song Journey Behind on Posthumous Album ‘448’

3 Songs You Didn’t Know P!nk Wrote For Other Artists and Film Soundtracks