3 Songs You Didn’t Know P!nk Wrote For Other Artists and Film Soundtracks

Pink has solidified herself as one of the fiercest voices in pop music for more than 20 years. Since she exploded onto the scene in 2000 with her debut album, Can’t Take Me Home, P!nk’s appeal only increased, particularly with her 2001 smash hit, “Get the Party Started.” Her star power has continued to take her to new heights as both an artist and a songwriter. In addition to penning many of her own songs, Pink also has cuts by artists across genres, along with film soundtracks. Check out three songs you didn’t know Pink wrote for other artists and projects.

1. “Broken & Beautiful” by Kelly Clarkson

Written by Pink, Marshmello, Steve Mac, and Johnny McDaid

Kelly Clarkson not only voiced one of the characters in the 2019 animated film, UglyDolls, she also lent her voice to a song on the soundtrack, “Broken & Beautiful.” Clarkson sings the ear-catching pop track that features such uplifting lyrics as, I know I’m Superwoman / I know I’m strong / I know I’ve got this/’Cause I’ve had it all along / I’m phenomenal and I’m enough / I don’t need you to tell me who to be. Those lyrics were co-written by Pink, Marshmello, Steve Mac, and Johnny McDaid, the song serving as the lead single off the soundtrack. “Broken & Beautiful” reached the top of the Billboard Kid Digital Song Sales chart, as well as the Top 20 on the Adult Contemporary chart.

2. “Bridge of Light” by Pink

Written by Pink and Billy Man

Pink is no stranger to writing for film, such as when she composed the theme song for Happy Feet Two. The superstar co-wrote the track with her longtime collaborator Billy Mann. Like “Broken & Beautiful” from UglyDolls, “Bridge of Light” also boasts a hopeful message that encourages listeners to stay strong in the face of life’s challenges. Sometimes there isn’t an obvious explanation/Why the holiest hearts can feel the strongest palpitations/That’s when you can build a bridge of light,” she sings in the cinematic song.

3. “No One Else” by Allison Iraheta

Written by Pink, Kara DioGuardi, and Greg Wells

Following her tenure on season eight of American Idol, fourth-place finalist Allison Iraheta released her debut album, Just Like You, in 2009. In addition to working with legendary pop writers and producers Max Martin and Shellback, Iraheta scored another big name with P!nk, who has a co-writing credit on the deep cut, “No One Else.” The album featured her hit single, “Friday I’ll Be Over U,” and reached the Top 40 on the Billboard 200.

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dcp