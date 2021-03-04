Sarah Buxton is the artist and songwriter behind Keith Urban’s, “Stupid Boy,” she co-wrote “PrizeFighter” by Trisha Yearwood and Kelly Clarkson, “Sun Daze” by Florida Georgia Line and “Fix” and “For Her” by Chris Lane. With the release of her new EP, Signs Of Life, and working in the new world of Covid, she confesses that systems have changed and now more than ever that it’s important for her to reflect on how her life should be lived.

Sarah Buxton phoned in a conversation to host Brandon Harrington to talk about her life leading up to her latest EP release, Signs Of Life. An EP title worthy of evaluating one’s stake in time, Sarah also reflects some important events and songs that have lead up to her latest music.

Buxton is a songwriter, mother, spouse, and experienced artist. Armed with her experiences and observations, she has been penned Keith Urban’s, “Stupid Boy,” co-written “PrizeFighter” by Trisha Yearwood and Kelly Clarkson, “Sun Daze” by Florida Georgia Line and “Fix” and “For Her” by Chris Lane. You might think that cuts and songs such as these can set up one’s validation but for Sarah. Relying on her intuition and a clear course for boundaries have been her barometer for her journey in music. In conversation, Buxton shares life in Kansas and making the move to Nashville. She shares moments playing in jam bands and feeling different than others, the path of self-discovery, but all the while. A looming tale along the “sins of our fathers” have held on to the identity of Sarah’s life. No longer pandering to a genre, Sarah has discovered signs of life and she shares those moments in the latest episode of Surviving the Music Industry.

Signs Of Life EP is out now and you can listen to it on all streaming platforms. Listen to Sarah and Brandon’s conversation on your favorite podcast app.