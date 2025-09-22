Sarah McLachlan & Jewel Cancel Premiere Performances in Free Speech Protest

In the late 1990s, Sarah McLachlan teamed up with Dan Fraser and Terry McBride to create a unique music festival that featured only female artists. Wanting to shine a light on the impact women made in the music industry, the festival welcomed stars like The Cardigans, Tracy Bonham, Fiona Apple, Joan Osborne, and even Tracy Chapman. Celebrating the history of the festival, ABC News Studios produced a documentary called Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery. Although excited for the film, McLachlan refused to perform at the premiere in protest.

For those who might not know, Disney has come under some intense backlash after deciding to suspend Jimmy Kimmel. The host recently offered what some would call unsavory comments regarding the Charlie Kirk murder. Although ABC controlled Jimmy Kimmel Live, Disney owned the network.

Sarah McLachlan Declares “We’re All In This Together”

As for the premiere of Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery, McLachlan and Jewel were expected to perform. While the performance would have been a highlight of the night, the singer decided to stay silent. She said, “I know you’re expecting a performance tonight, and I’m so grateful to all of you for coming, and I apologize if this is disappointing, but we have collectively decided not to perform but instead to stand in solidarity in support of free speech.”

Although missing a performance from McLachlan and Jewel might not be the best news, those in the audience applauded the singer for her stance.

Explaining how building the festival taught her the importance of togetherness, McLachlan added, “There is a great strength in coming together to lift each other up instead of tearing each other down.”

Wanting the documentary to do more than dive into the history of the festival, McLachlan focused on the power of community. “I really hope this documentary inspires everyone to continue to try and create positive change in your communities, to keep lifting each other up, keep championing the causes you believe in with kindness and empathy because ultimately we’re all in this together.”

(Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)