Satanic Panic or Truly Supernatural? 3 Artists That Were Rumored To Be Working With the Occult

Sometimes a musician can be so otherworldly that we have a hard time coming up with anything else to give credit to. Yes, some musicians seem to be sourcing power from something supernatural. They don’t seem to be on the same playing field as us—like no amount of practice or training could ever measure up to the skill or the oddball artistry they exhibit. The three rock artists below have been accused of practicing the occult. Whether or not those claims are valid, the rumors are unstoppable.

Videos by American Songwriter

Robert Johnson

It all started with Robert Johnson, an early blues guitarist who became a myth when a story circulated that he sold his soul to the devil in exchange for supernatural musicianship. Johnson’s story inspired many others, forging an ironclad connection between music and the dark forces.

While those claims have never been proven, the myth hasn’t stopped building. Countless movies, songs, and other folktales have been written about meeting the devil at the crossroads. It’s imagery that sticks around.

Jimmy Page

Rock artists have long been associated with the occult. While many musicians attempt to push back against that notion, a few help proliferate it—Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page being one. His offenses include buying the famous occultist Aleister Crowley’s former home, opening up an occult bookstore, and the plethora of creepy notions he helped inject into Zeppelin’s catalog.

Though it seems Page is likely more of a hobbyist than a believer, his interests outside of music certainly add some color to his career.

Marilyn Manson

One look at Marilyn Manson had people accusing him of Satanic rituals and other occult practices. He’s certainly got the look of someone who’d be into that kind of thing, and while we don’t like to judge a book by its cover, Manson’s demeanor is more than a coincidence.

Manson is a shock artist, hellbent on turning heads. In doing this, he’s racked up some interesting anecdotes and also criminal investigations. The fact that he named himself after infamous cult leader Charles Manson should say everything that needs to be said. At any rate, Manson hasn’t done much to dispel his occult rumors. In fact, it seems like he rather enjoys being a point of contention.

(Photo by Andre Csillag/Shutterstock)