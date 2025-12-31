3 Female-Fronted Classic Pop and Rock Songs That Hit No. 1 in 1986

In the mid-80s, pop songs were quickly becoming the musical currency of the day. Pop stars like Madonna and Michael Jackson were turning into the biggest names of the era. But that doesn’t mean that classic rock music has faded completely away into the background. No, rock music was still holding on and garnering a lot of attention. When you look at the Billboard Hot 100 in 1986, you even find some classic rockers who were rising up the charts and finding the top spot. That’s just what we wanted to dive into here today. More specifically, we wanted to explore rock songs created by women in the 80s. No reason to let the guys get all the limelight! Indeed, these are three female-fronted classic rock songs that hit No. 1 in 1986.

“These Dreams” by Heart from ‘Heart’ (1986)

While Heart boasted a string of hits in the 1970s and early 80s, including tracks like “Magic Man” and “Barracuda”, their 1986 song “These Dreams” marked the group’s first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Fronted by sisters Ann and Nancy Wilson, the rocking band recorded this tune, which was co-written by longtime Elton John collaborator Bernie Taupin, and it turned out to be an excellent decision. A few years later, they would garner yet another No. 1 for “Alone”, but you never forget your first!

“On My Own” by Patti LaBelle from ‘Winner In You’ (1986)

This track has a long history. Co-written by Burt Bacharach, it was originally recorded by Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, Dionne Warwick, in 1985. But a year later, Patti LaBelle recorded it with duet partner Michael McDonald. Their version hit No. 1 and stayed there for a tidy three weeks, making it the most successful track from both LaBelle and McDonald in their careers. Not bad for a day’s work!

“Walk Like An Egyptian” by The Bangles from ‘Different Light’ (1986)

A very strange and quirky track, this rock song had the masses walking like an Egyptian. Well, the gimmick worked because The Bangles were able to garner a No. 1 tune on the Billboard Hot 100 right at the end of 1986 (and into 1987). The Bangles were no strangers to success, either. The band boasted other tracks to hit No. 1 and No. 2. But “Walk Like An Egyptian” was the one that had people walking differently on the sidewalks! That’s rock power!

Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images