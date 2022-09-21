‘Saturday Night Live’ Announces First Three Weeks of Musical Guests

The famed weekly variety comedy show, Saturday Night Live, has been making headlines over the fall and summer.

Many cast members, including longtime players like Kate McKinnon and Pete Davidson, have announced they won’t be returning to the show for its upcoming 48th season.

But the show must go on! Right?

To that end, SNL has announced new cast members for the upcoming season, which starts on Saturday (October 1). But more importantly for this music-focused publication, of course, is the upcoming slate of musical acts the show has planned for October.

Yes, while SNL is known for its comedy sketches, the show is also prized and praised for its musical performances, during which a featured musical guest performs twice, once in the middle and once at the end of the program.

This year, for the first three weeks of the show, SNL will host some big names, including Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar, pop-punk star WILLOW and the bodacious lyricist Megan THEE Stallion.

Kendrick is slated as the show’s opening musical performance on October 1, though despite his celebrity prowess he will not be hosting the show in a double duty. Willow is next, slated for October 8. And Megan THEE Stallion rounds out the trifecta and she will be hosting on her week.

“see you next week!” wrote the show’s Twitter account.

“OCT 15 THEE HOT GIRL COACH IS HOSTING AND PERFORMING ON SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE TUNE IN ALL HOTTIES,” added Megan THEE Stallion aka Tina Snow.

Check back with American Songwriter for future updates and recaps of the Saturday Night Live musical performances each week. Until then, enjoy the show.

Will you tune in to catch the musical performances on SNL? Comment below

see you next week! pic.twitter.com/52CSL9YObh — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) September 20, 2022

OCT 15 THEE HOT GIRL COACH IS HOSTING AND PERFORMING ON SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE TUNE IN ALL HOTTIES 😝😝😝😝 @nbcsnl pic.twitter.com/2A6GTDieLB — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) September 20, 2022

(Photo by Santiago Bluguermann/Getty Images)