Guns N’ Roses to Release ‘Use Your Illusion I & II’ Box Set

A two-album release bigger than all their hairstyles combined, Guns N’ Roses’ Use Your Illusion I & II is being made even bigger.

The band recently announced that both albums will be re-issued as a massive commemorative box set, titled Use Your Illusion I & II Super Deluxe.

And super deluxe it is. Alongside newly remastered versions of both albums, the set will feature previously unreleased music and videos. The collection will feature 97-tracks, 63 of which will be never-before-heard versions of the band’s classics. Among the many bonuses, the super deluxe set will include first-ever-released live performances in New York and Las Vegas, as well as an updated version of “November Rain” performed with a 50-piece orchestra. A number of keepsakes and memorabilia will be included along with a 100-page hardcover book with unreleased photos of the band.

The set is available in a number of different ways. Whether it is in the form of seven CDs, twelve LPs, or a mix of both, all versions will be available as digital downloads and will include streamable content.

Featuring some of Guns N’ Roses’ most enduring hits, the 1991 Illusion albums dropped simultaneously as the band’s third and fourth studio releases. Iconic hard rock anthems on the albums include tunes like “November Rain,” “Civil War,” heavy covers of Paul McCartney’s “Live and Let Die,” as well as Bob Dylan’s “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” and so many more classics.

With the announcement of the re-issue, the band unearthed and released a live version of “You Could Be Mine.” Listen below for what can be expected from the Use Your Illusion I & II Super Deluxe box set, dropping on November 11.

The band is currently touring through Central and South America. In the midst of their box set release, Guns N’ Roses will be touring Asia and then kicking off a leg of Australian shows.

