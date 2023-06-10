ScHoolboy Q’s Upcoming Album Set to Arrive “Very Very Soon”

California’s own ScHoolboy Q has not put out a full-length effort since his fifth album Crash Talk in April 2019, which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and included feature verses from Travis Scott, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, and more. But now, four years removed from this LP, it seems the 36-year-old’s long-awaited return is creeping up.

During a recent livestream from the Back On Fig podcast, their host T-Rell revealed exclusive information he received about an upcoming ScHoolboy Q LP. “We been in the mixing process of ScHoolboy Q’s album,” he said. “That shit is coming very very soon.”

Adding onto this decree, T-Rell’s co-host Smac confirmed that the members of their podcast were present recently while ScHoolboy was crafting the album. “We’re just now letting y’all know, this is something big right now,” Smac said. “We have been in the studio with my brother every week.”

“The album’s sounding fire,” T-Rell added immediately after.

And, if this wasn’t enough to convince ScHoolboy’s fans, he quickly co-signed Back On Fig’s assertions, quoting their video on Twitter saying, “My Guys.” Additionally, he promised another Twitter user that he is “actually not” lying about this impending album release.

In April 2022, ScHoolboy dropped “Soccer Dad,” which was believed to be a lead single for a potential album. But, following this, zero output came from the emcee for over a year, causing fans to lose hope before ScHoolboy revived it this week.

In the 2010s, albums from ScHoolboy like Oxymoron in 2014 and Blank Face in 2016 put the hip-hop community on notice that he was a force to be reckoned with. With a raspy-voiced delivery and cutthroat lyricism, the overlooked artist soon became one of the most beloved signees to a Top Dawg Entertainment record label that housed SZA and Kendrick Lamar.

ScHoolboy’s new album has yet to be given a title, track list, cover art, or release date. But, with him certifying this news from Back On Fig this week, information like this could be made available to the rapper’s fans in the very near future.

Photo by Frank Hoensch/Redferns