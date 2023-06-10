PINK’s Daughter Willow Kicks Off Summer Tour:”Surreal Moment”

The European leg of Summer Carnival 2023 has officially kicked off. During Pink’s recent appearance (June 7) at the University of Bolton Stadium in England, concert-goers received a special surprise – a mother-daughter duet.

Videos by American Songwriter

The hitmaker invited her 12-year-old daughter Willow on stage to deliver their 2021 ballad, “Cover Me in Sunshine.” Fans were pleasantly surprised to see the fast-rising star, as they welcomed her with positive hoots and hollers.

Willow sported an age-appropriate sundress that matched her mother’s pink feathered coat. They performed the heartwarming duet without any bells or whistles, showcasing their uplifting ballad and crystal clear vocals. In a video shared by Pink’s husband, Carey Hart, their little one confidently tackled the hit. Without displaying a dash of nerves, Willow belted the lyrics and wowed the sold-out crowd with a handful of riffs and runs.

Cover me in sunshine | Shower me with good times | Tell me that the world’s been spinning since the beginning | And everything will be alright | Cover me in sunshine, sang Willow. From a distance all these mountains | Are just some tiny hills | Wildflowers, they keep living | While they’re just standing still

At the end of the performance, Pink brought Willow close for a tight squeeze. As she walked out of the spotlight, the stadium began to chant, “Willow, Willow, Willow.” “I know. It’s too much,” laughs Pink. “I want you back in my belly. She smiled and waved…that was a first. She’s never smiled and waved before,” Pink added.

Following the performance, Hart jumped on social media to applaud his daughter for her bravery.

“So proud of Willz to get up on stage w/ mama @pink !!!!! Must be a surreal moment for mama to have w/ her lil girl on stage 😢,” he wrote. “Looks like 1st show of the tour kicked ass!!!!! Can’t wait to catch up end of this month and see for myself. Summer is grind time ✊🏻✊🏻✊🏻.”

The two released “Cover Me in Sunshine” in 2021 via TikTok. After the video received overwhelming praise, they filmed a music video at a whimsical winery in California. Pink previously shared on Instagram that they initially released the song to bring happiness into people’s lives.

“I love singing with my daughter and my son. It’s a little different when he does it, though. He’s going to be in a metal band,” she declared in a selfie-style clip. “But we have this song called ‘Cover Me in Sunshine’ that we recorded at home because it made us feel happy, and so we’re going to put it out for no other reason than that we hope that the song makes you feel happy.”

Pink will be in Europe until mid-July. The platinum-selling artist is scheduled to return from across the pond on July 24, when she performs in Toronto, Canada. Tickets are available, HERE.

Summer Carnival 2023 Tour Dates:

July 24, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

July 26, 2023 – Cincinnati, OH – Great American Ball Park

July 31, 2023 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

Aug. 03, 2023 – New York, NY – Citi Field

Aug. 05, 2023 – Pittsburgh, PA – PNC Park

Aug. 07, 2023 – Washington DC – Nationals Park

Aug. 10, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Field

Aug. 12, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field

Aug. 14, 2023 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Field

Aug. 16, 2023 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park

Aug. 19, 2023 – Fargo, ND – FARGODOME

Aug. 21, 2023 – Omaha, NE – Charles Schwab Field

Sept. 18, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park

Sept. 22, 2023 – Nashville, TN – GEODIS Park

Sept. 25, 2023 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome

Sept. 27, 2023 – Houston, TX – Minute Maid Park

Sept. 29, 2023 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field

Oct. 03, 2023 – San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium

Oct. 05, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

Oct. 07, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

Oct. 09, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for P!NK